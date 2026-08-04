Want home-cooked meals to look like fine dining? Chef shares 5 plating secrets to elevate every dish

We asked a culinary expert how you can make home-cooked food look more presentable, much like a fine-dining meal. Chef Vanshika Bhatia, entrepreneur and founder of Gram Street Coffee and Petite Pie Shop, told us that the philosophy of ‘eating with our eyes first’ plays an important role in the dining experience.

Are you a home cook who loves to whip up your own iterations of fancy recipes and recreate a fine-dining experience at home? And it is not just for yourself. When you host get-togethers and parties, you also get an opportunity to demonstrate your culinary prowess. But all the efforts fall short if you do not pay attention to the presentation. ALSO READ: Dosa sticking to pan? Chef shares what you are doing wrong, reveals how to perfect your batter

Here are some of the chef's tips on how to ace the presentation game as a home cook:

Now let's understand why food presentation is important. Chef Vanshika shared her insights: “In my years of experience as a fine-dining chef, I have observed the importance of plating. I believe we experience food through all our senses first. We see, we smell, we listen, and we perceive. Those first few seconds are vital to how we then proceed to eat, and how that initial perception plays an important role in the overall taste and experience of a dish.”

So, this tells us that plating is not an afterthought or a decorative finishing touch. It actually helps to make the food more appetising, as the visual sense is critical in this culinary context.

The chef further mentioned that presentation can evoke memories and spark curiosity. “Sometimes, the first look at a dish brings back memories, and our brain immediately connects it to a previous experience. At other times, the presentation is creative and intriguing, building excitement for what is to come,” she said.

The appearance of food can influence diners, whether it reminds them of a familiar childhood meal or makes them feel excited about what is to come. You can tap into this element of surprise to delight your guests.

Chef Vanshika also believes thoughtful plating at home reflects the care and effort you have put into preparing the meal.