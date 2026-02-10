Good news for coffee lovers: Study links caffeine to reduced dementia risk, reveals how much to drink

Even taking to X on February 7, physician and scientist Eric Topol highlighted the finding in his post, implying how regular consumption comes with major cognitive health. Let's take a closer look at the finding and why it is noteworthy.

Coffee is a beloved beverage, hailed as a daily essential by coffee aficionados, and even by those who rely on it for a quick pick-me-up in the mid-afternoon slump after lunch. A research study published in the JAMA Network has explored the link between coffee consumption and a reduced risk of dementia. ALSO READ: Oncologist with 30 years of experience explains the vicious cycle of how cancer treatments harm heart health Neurodegenerative disorders are a growing concern as they affect key cognitive abilities and eventually interfere with day-to-day functioning. In this context, it appears to stand out for its potential protective effect.





What was the finding? Eric shared the study results along with graphs, stating, " Coffee and improved cognition, reduced dementia >130,000 people followed 37 years. Benefit seen only with caffeinated coffee or tea and most pronounced ~2 cups/day."



This means the study tracked nearly 1.3 lakh people for close to four decades to examine the effects of caffeinated coffee or tea on brain function. The strongest benefits were observed with moderate caffeine intake, particularly around two cups of coffee a day.



This study is particularly noteworthy because of the long-term study and also because caffeinated coffee in particular is linked to a lower risk of dementia, while decaffeinated coffee was not. People who consumed most caffeinated coffee reported fewer dementia cases compared to those who drank the least. they shoerd less memory problems and performed slightly better on cognitive tests. Tea drinkers also show similar results, suggesting that caffeine itself may play a key role in supporting cognitive abilities.



Not a magic solution But here's the catch: more is not always better. Moderation is the key. It is a common misconception that just because something has health benefits, consuming more of it will lead to greater gains, regarding it as a ‘magic solution’. In fact, drinking beyond two or three cups of coffee a day does not appear to offer any extra benefits.

Some of the netizens responded that coffee should be treated as a helpful habit rather than a cure or guarantee. One user summed it up by saying, "If you want ‘brain protection’, lift, walk, sleep, eat real food, have friends. Then enjoy 1–2 coffees as a bonus, not the foundation.

Coffee will not boost your brain health on its own or deliver immediate results. If you continue habits that harm cognitive health, such as neglecting sleep, relying heavily on junk food, excessive doomscrolling or remaining sedentary without any mentally stimulating activity, it is important to understand that coffee then will not compensate for that damage. Caffeine consumption earns its place only as a supportive habit, not as an entire replacement for the fundamentals. Its potential protective benefits make little sense if everyday choices are against brain health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.