Gurgaon founder explains why he continues to live in the city despite its problems: 'No Indian city is truly livable'

A Gurgaon-based founder has sparked a discussion on the quality of life in Indian cities after saying that he has the option to leave Gurgaon but has not found another Indian city that offers a better combination of lifestyle and earning opportunities. The founder, who has been living in Gurgaon for 8 years, said that no Indian city is truly livable. (Unsplash/Representational image)

Deepak Abbot, co-founder of Indiagold, shared his views on X in response to a user who questioned why highly paid professionals choose to live in Gurgaon.

“I’ve been living in Gurgaon for 8 years now. I HAVE the choice to leave, but I can’t think of another Indian city that would give me any better quality of life while offering me the same earning opportunities,” Abbot wrote.

He said that while no Indian city is “truly livable”, people often create their own comfortable spaces and learn to live with the shortcomings of the city they choose. “No Indian city is truly ‘livable’. We create our own bubbles of comfort and make peace with the rest,” he wrote.

Abbot said that he had followed a similar approach while living in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad over the previous two decades before moving to Gurgaon. “I did that while living in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad for last 20 years before moving to Gurgaon,” he wrote.

“If you spend every day cribbing about the city you live in, eventually you’re just making your own life miserable. Find what works for you,” he concluded.