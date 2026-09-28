IIT, ISB-educated CEO runs $5bn startup in Gurgaon, makes products for Coach, Zara, Michael Kors

Odisha-born Asish Mohapatra is the co-founder of a $5 billion startup that few people know of. His company, called OfBusiness, is a leading B2B e-commerce platform that facilitates raw material procurement for small and medium-sized businesses.The IIT-educated entrepreneur recently sat down with podcaster Raj Shamani to ruminate on the ins and outs of running a B2B business in India. Asish Mohapatra is the co-founder and CEO of OfBusiness. (YouTube/Raj Shamani)

During the conversation, Mohapatra revealed a surprising fact — OfBusiness manufactures products for several reputed international brands. The list includes names like Reebok, Zara, Coach, Michael Kors and Uniqlo.

Manufacturing for international brands “What are the top brands that you manufacture for?” Shamani asked Asish Mohapatra.

“I think Uniqlo would be one,” Mohapatra replied.

The co-founder and CEO of OfBusiness, who is an IIT Kharagpur graduate, said that his company manufactures 60% of all Uniqlo belts sold worldwide.

(Also read: 'No office, sketched plans on floor': Founder of India's first unicorn recounts humble startup story)

“If you go to Uniqlo and you see their belts, we're main manufacturers throughout the globe. We probably have a 60% market share of their belts. We do for Zara, we do for Michael Kors, Coach, Adidas, Reebok, Nike,” he revealed.