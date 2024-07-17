BITS Goa dropout, 22, claims he earned 35 lakh a month. See Ashneer Grover's reaction

Ishan Sharma, a 22-year-old man from Bengaluru who dropped out from BITS, recently held a podcast with Ashneer Grover, Asish Mohapatra, Sarthak Ahuja and Sanjeev Bikhchandani. In the podcast, Ishan claimed that he made ₹35 lakh last month and how he views it as a problem. After his statement, Ashneer Grover had the most hilarious reaction. Snapshot of Ishan Sharma with Ashneer Grover, Asish Mohapatra, Sarthak Ahuja and Sanjeev Bikhchandani.

Ishan explained that he sees earning ₹35 lakh as a problem because it is a “small amount” that “does not allow him to go outside and do business”. Ashneer Grover, Asish Mohapatra, Asish Mohapatra, and Sanjeev Bikhchandani had a surprising reaction to his statement. First, they were collectively in disbelief that he was able to earn such a high amount in a month.

Then Ashneer Grover says, "Tu yahan baithna chahiye, humko puchna chahiye (You should sit at our places, and we should be questioning you.)"

Later, Grover reveals that he was earning nothing when he was 22. On the other hand, Asish Mohapatra says he gets ₹35,000 a month. As for Sarthak Ahuja and Sanjeev Bikhchandani, they were earning ₹5,000 and ₹1,500 a month, respectively. (Also Read: Noida man’s post on paying ₹64,000 as rent sparks disbelief: ‘More than Bangalore!’)

Watch the video here:

After this video went viral, it gained more than 80,000 views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Bengaluru techie couple, both 30, earns ₹7 lakh a month: ‘What to do with all the money’)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual said, "It's good that he is making 35LPM. But as soon as he becomes famous for this, it'll create a FOMO moment for any college student at this stage. Even though I'm 23 and not earning a penny, I am dependent on my dad, but I'm working on something that'll match the earnings of the same guy at that age."

Another X user Pulkit Agarwal said, "Did he just say ₹35 lakhs/month 'a small money'?

"He’s one of the most hardworking people I know," commented X user Sejal Sud.

A fourth added, "I was having a great day until I saw this."