Noida man’s post on paying 64,000 as rent sparks disbelief: ‘More than Bangalore!’

An X user’s post claiming to pay ₹64,000 as rent in Noida has sparked disbelief on the social media platform. The user – who goes only by his first name Raj on the platform – shared a photograph of the “dreamy” view his hefty rent allows him to enjoy. His photograph shows the view of another building, set close to his balcony. X user Raj shared a picture of the 'dreamy' view from his Noida apartment.(X/@rajgoesout)

The X user told Hindustan Times that he lives in a 3BHK with three other flatmates. His rent does not include the maintenance charge, which is paid separately.

“Paying 64k in Noida to work from the balcony and enjoy this dreamy view,” Raj wrote on X, where his post has been steadily gaining traction.

Take a look at his post below:

The satellite town of Noida, set on the outskirts of Delhi, has several residential complexes and apartment buildings. The rent in Noida is typically lower than the rent in Delhi, even for the more upscale residential societies, although this of course depends on several factors like the size of an apartment, its location, proximity to the metro etc.

Even so, X user Raj’s claim of paying ₹64,000 as rent in Noida sparked disbelief. Several X users said that the rent in Noida is usually much lower, with tenants paying between ₹30,000 to ₹35,000 a month for 3BHKs. Add to that the fact that his balcony did not even overlook a pool or a garden and many commenters even went so far as to call him a liar.

Raj, however, responded to several accusations maintaining that he spoke the truth.

“I feel we’re paying a bit too much for what we’re getting , though the facilities in this society are better compared to others, and it’s not too far away from Delhi,” he told Hindustan Times.

Social media in disbelief

“Not possible. Here in a good society max you will be charged 30k for 3bhk

Not more than that!! You are in which society?” asked one X user. Raj replied to her saying that his society is located in Sector 121.

Several people asked why he chose to put up in Noida when he could get a better apartment with a better view for the same amount of money in Delhi.

To one such comment, Raj responded saying the houses he saw in Delhi had landlords not willing to rent to bachelors.

Meanwhile, many other comments said it was “insane” to be paying ₹64,000 as rent in Noida.

“64K for this view? Insane. I can see the hills for almost 14K per month in Maharashtra,” wrote one person.

“More than Bangalore and Hyderabad,” said another.