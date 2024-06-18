Bengaluru techie couple earns 7 lakh a month: ‘What to do with all the money’

A couple from Bengaluru has shared their ‘problem of plenty’ on social media. Writing on the Grapevine app – a platform for Indian working professionals to discuss salaries, workplaces and finances – the Bengaluru-based husband said he and his wife bring in a combined income of ₹7 lakh per month post taxes, which is more than they can spend. A Bengaluru couple earning ₹ 7 lakh a month can't spend it all (Representational image)

The man said that he and his wife both work as software engineers in Bengaluru. As a double income family with no kids (DINK, in internet parlance), they manage to save a hefty chunk of their salaries every month. The problem is that even after accounting for living expenses, car upkeep and other things, they are still left with over ₹3 lakh every month in their bank accounts.

The man asked for suggestions on spending the money while sharing his dilemma on Grapevine, where many commenters jokingly asked the couple to adopt them.

Take a look at the post below:

“Post tax 7 lac a month. Double income no kids, but not sure what to do with all the money,” the man wrote on Grapevine. He further explained that he and his wife together earn ₹7 lakh per month and a yearly bonus on top. They invest ₹2 lakh out of this in mutual funds.

Their living expenses add up to around ₹1.5 lakh per month. They live in a “society” in Bengaluru, own a car and don’t think much before spending.

Even after all this, they are left with ₹3 lakh in their bank accounts every month. The software engineer invited suggestions on how to spend the money. His post has received more than 200 comments on Grapevine.

“Give some to me. I do not get a sufficient salary,” wrote one person.

“Why don’t you adopt me?” another asked. “Suffering from success,” a third joked.

Some people offered more serious suggestions. “Travel and invest more,” advised one person on Grapevine.

Several people suggested investing in real estate, with at least one person asking the couple to buy a house and put it up on Airbnb to generate a second income source. Many more asked the couple to consider donating to worthy causes like animal welfare charities or orphanages.