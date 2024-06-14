Google techie on one of the biggest perks of living in Bengaluru: 'Helps me save money'

Bengaluru can be a pretty expensive place to live in. Numerous people have time and again expressed how difficult it can be to manage expenses in the city. However, recently, a techie who works in Google's Bengaluru branch revealed a big perk of living there and something which helps him save money. A techie who works at Google shared his experience of how he saves money in Bengaluru. (AFP)

"Google provides cab service between office and home. It is one of the biggest perks in Bangalore. I live 12km away from office and I never have to wait for an Uber/Ola/Rapido. It helps me save a lot of money too," wrote Priyansh Agarwal in his post. (Also Read: Google techie on boss, half his team getting laid off at night: ‘My hands were shaking’)

He further added, "Of course, other companies do that too. Since the companies that I have worked at previously didn't provide this, it is new for me. This tweet in no way means that other companies don't provide a similar service."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on June 13. Since being shared, it has gained more than 88,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has over 1,400 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Former Google, Amazon employee quits 6-figure job to work as pastry assistant: ‘I’m happier’)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "But you still can't escape traffic. Working from home is better."

Another said, "Everything is included, and Companies get tax deductions, and they save huge. And employee retention gets easy for them by providing perks."

"The company where I work also provides cab service to employees. They charge 1400 per month for people with a salary of more than 30k, and for people with a salary of less than 30k, it's free. I think 1400 is extremely low considering that my office is beside the International airport," commented a third.

Someone else shared, "Almost every company provides that facility. Some for very nominal charges and some for free."