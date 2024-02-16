 Man with ₹43 lakh package looking for ‘company with great protein foods’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Man with 43 lakh package looking for 'company with great protein foods', Grapevine's Saumil Tripathi shares

Man with 43 lakh package looking for ‘company with great protein foods’, Grapevine’s Saumil Tripathi shares

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 16, 2024 08:29 AM IST

Grapevine’s founder Saumil Tripathi shared a snapshot of the techie’s post who has a package of ₹43 lakh and is searching for a company that gives good food.

A man with a package of 43.5 LPA, shared a post on Grapevine detailing his requirements for a new job. In his post, he mentioned he is seeking a company that offers 'great protein foods'. Grapevine’s founder Saumil Tripathi shared a snapshot of the techie’s post on X, which has now gone viral. For the unversed, Grapevine is a platform where one can have discussions about their career.

Man seeking companies that can provide four meals.
Man seeking companies that can provide four meals. (X/@OnTheGrapevine)

“I rarely see people with so much clarity about their priorities and future choices. His reason to get his next job is simple: good food. The whole discussion is quite good, 68 comments,” wrote Tripathi in his tweet. (Also Read: IIM Indore student offered 1 crore salary package from e-commerce company)

He also shared a snapshot of the man’s post. The post shows he is looking for ‘companies with great protein food and offers food for all four meals.’ He has also added that he 'is active at the gym' and his 'monthly food costs are high.'

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on February 15. Since being posted, it has gained more than 70,000 views and close to 500 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “The person's current salary and his/her concern is making me question my life's choices.”

A second shared, “With this CTC, he can open his own fitness brand.”

A third added, “He should join Zomato, they will take care of him.”

“Imagine spending years building an excellent engineering team and creating a great workplace to draw in motivated individuals. But then, people end up joining your company just because of the free food,” commented a fourth.

