IIM Indore student offered 1 crore salary package from e-commerce company

An e-commerce company has offered an annual salary of ₹1 crore to a student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, an official said Tuesday. One of the main challenges for IIM Indore in the New Year will be to improve its quality of placement.(Arun Mondhe/HT file photo)

This is the highest annual package offered during the final placement round of this session at IIM-I, the official said.

"One of our students has bagged the highest salary package of ₹1 crore during the final placement period of this session. This student has been offered a job in the sales and marketing department by a company in the e-commerce industry. The offer is for domestic placement," the official said.

Against the backdrop of "a cooling job market", the season culminated with more than 150 recruiters extending offers to 594 students of the two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), the official said.

The year the average CTC (cost to company) stood at ₹25.68 LPA and the median CTC stood at ₹24.50 LPA. It was informed that the highest compensation offered on campus stood at ₹1 crore per annum.

IIM-I Director Himanshu Rai said, "We strongly believe that integrating academia and industry is crucial for students' welfare and have made consistent efforts to bridge the gap. Our students' ability to secure fulfilling career opportunities, despite ongoing economic uncertainties, underscores the efficacy of our philosophy."

This year more than 50 new recruiters have joined hands with IIM Indore, he added.