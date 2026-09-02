Sundar Pichai recalls IIT Kharagpur memories as institute celebrates 75 years: 'Campus is where I met my wife, Anjali'

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has shared a special message for his alma mater, IIT Kharagpur, as the institute celebrates 75 years of excellence, innovation and nation-building. In a post on X, IIT Kharagpur shared Pichai's message in which he reflected on his time at the institute, recalling memories of campus life, friendships, academics and meeting his wife, Anjali. In the video, Pichai recalled several moments from his student years. (X/@IITKgp)

"A message from a global icon. A proud moment for @IITKgp. As IIT Kharagpur celebrates 75 years of excellence, innovation and nation-building, we were honoured to receive a special message from our distinguished alumnus @sundarpichai, CEO of @Google and Alphabet, marking this historic milestone," the institute wrote while sharing Pichai's video message.

In the video, Pichai recalled several moments from his student years, including meals at Harry's, the Illu festival, nights spent studying in B3-08 and the friendships he formed with his wingmates.

"I have many happy memories as a student, from the meals at Harry's to the Illu festival, to nights studying in B308, to the friendships forged with wingmates, and to the professors who made a lasting impression," Pichai said.

"Campus is where I met my wife, Anjali, where I first learned to program, and where I had my very first few opportunities to use a computer, carrying floppy disks around campus," he added.

Pichai said that these experiences "shaped the course" of his life and put him on a path that eventually led to Google and his work to bring technology to as many people as possible. He also described his education at IIT Kharagpur as "truly a gift" and highlighted the impact of the institute's graduates in India and around the world.

"IIT Kharagpur played a formative role in shaping the lens through which I strive to make an impact on the world," he said.