‘You guys want a picture, right?’: Google employee recounts ‘dreamy’ encounter with Sundar Pichai

A Google employee’s unexpected meeting with CEO Sundar Pichai has captured attention online after a video documenting the moment went viral on Instagram. The clip, shared by a man identified as Sahil Sharma, shows him recounting how a routine visit to Google headquarters turned into what he described as an unforgettable personal milestone. A Google employee went viral after recalling an unexpected meeting with Sundar Pichai during a visit to Google headquarters. (Instagram/9to5fitdad)

Posting the video on Instagram, Sharma shared glimpses from his time at the tech giant’s campus and the surprising encounter that took place on his final day there. According to him, the meeting happened completely by chance during an evening bike ride around the campus.

The text overlaid on the clip read: "The dreamy day I met Sundar Pichai. Visited this office for a week, and probably manifested meeting him a little too much. On the last day, ended the workday with an after office party and thought of taking one last bike ride of the campus. And guess how the ride ended? Seeing the man casually walking. So humbly he asked about us, our experience being there and cricket. Looking at our faces, he even proactively asked, "You guys want a picture right?" Universe has its own ways, trust it. Be humble, always!"

A memorable interaction In the caption accompanying the video, Sharma elaborated on the experience, describing the interaction as both unexpected and deeply meaningful. He wrote: “There are some days you will never forget. This was one when i got to meet Sundar Pichai at @google HQ. You see him on stages and in keynotes, but meeting him in person was a lesson in humility. The 10 minutes he spent in the unplanned meeting were all about knowing us, our interests and then the common interest of cricket and Indian team. And to be honest the picture with him exists because of him, he saw the look on our faces and proactively asked, “you guys want to take a picture right?” People working in that office for years rarely get the opportunity to meet him and i could in a visit of 5 days. Sometimes universe works in surprising ways, you ask and trust it!”

Watch the clip here: