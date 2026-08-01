Gorakhpur girl’s rape, murder: Advocates protest, demand strictest punishment for accused constable

Public outrage against a UP 112 constable who allegedly abducted, raped and murdered a 10-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district a few days ago intensified on Saturday. Hundreds of advocates, under the banner of the Civil Court Bar Association, took to the streets demanding justice for the victim and the harshest punishment for the accused. The abduction, rape and murder of a girl in UP’s Gorakhpur district has triggered widespread public outrage. (For Representation)

The lawyers marched from the civil court premises to the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Golghar, where they offered tributes to the victim. They demanded capital punishment for the accused, adequate compensation for the bereaved family, and a fair and speedy investigation into the case.

Condemning the recent series of crimes against children, the district’s legal fraternity announced that it would observe a “Protest Day” on Monday. Sumit Mishra, vice-president of the Civil Court Bar Association, said advocates from across the district would abstain from all judicial work on August 3.

During Saturday’s protest, advocates carrying photographs of the victim raised slogans against the police. A brief confrontation occurred when police personnel attempted to stop the march, citing the absence of prior permission. However, the large gathering of advocates and law students continued the procession despite the restrictions.

Anuj Asthana, Civil Court Bar Association secretary, criticised the police’s attempt to produce the accused before a magistrate late in the evening. He alleged that certain police officials were trying to shield the accused.

Asthana said the ongoing demonstrations marked only the beginning of the legal fraternity’s campaign and asserted that the protest and legal battle for justice would be intensified under UP Bar Association member Madhusudan Tripathi.