Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
'No office, sketched plans on floor': Founder of India's first unicorn recounts humble startup story

ByMuskaan Sharma
Feb 12, 2025 04:57 PM IST

Naveen Tewari recounted the beginnings of InMobi, highlighting the importance of taking action despite limited resources.

The founder of India's first unicorn company has shared the story of its humble beginning to inspire entrepreneurs in the country. Naveen Tewari the founder and CEO of InMobi Group revealed how he began his startup Mkhoj, the Indian mobile advertising company now known as InMobi, with two co-founders in a small flat in Bengaluru in 2007.

The founder advised entrepreneurs to focus on action and commitment and practice rather than mere planning.(Representational)
The founder advised entrepreneurs to focus on action and commitment and practice rather than mere planning.(Representational)

"In 2007, Abhay Singhal, Amit Gupta, and I found ourselves in a modest one-bedroom apartment in Bangalore. With cups of chai in hand, we sketched out a vision on the floor. We had no office, limited resources, and zero guarantees. What we did have was energy, clarity, and an unwavering drive to create something meaningful," he wrote, sharing an old photo of the three of them.

Take a look at the post here:

Tewari added that during the early days they lacked resources and often came off as raw and unpolished but their struggle then shaped everything they achieved. "We learned that the foundation of any journey isn't about the resources you start with; it's about the focus and belief you bring to it. The lesson is simple: Ideas take shape in the doing, not the planning. If you're holding onto an idea, take that first step. Everything grows from there," he advised entrepreneurs like him.

Summing up his advice, he wrote: Start where you are, act with purpose, and stay committed.

The post earned praise on LinkedIn from many aspiring entrepreneurs. "Those were the golden era of indian startups, when vision and passion led the energy, unlike today when investment leads from the front," said one of them.

Another user said, "An entrepreneur’s journey in one sentence: No office, no resources, no guarantees—just drive. And that makes all the difference!"

"This story proves that ideas don’t succeed in theory; they succeed when put into motion. A great lesson for anyone waiting for the ‘right time’ to begin!," said a third user.

(Also read: Coimbatore startup distributes 14.5 crore between 140 employees)

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
