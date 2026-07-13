‘Wish I had WFH’: Techie says landlord hiked 2BHK rent to ₹27,500, asks, ‘savings kya karu main?’

A tech professional has sparked a conversation online after sharing her frustration over a proposed 10% increase in the rent of her 2BHK flat. The woman said the monthly rent would rise from ₹25,000 to ₹27,500, leaving her wondering how she was supposed to save money amid steadily increasing living expenses. A techie said rising rent had affected her savings after her landlord announced a 10% annual hike. (Instagram/that_9to5_gurl)

(Also read: Bengaluru woman pays ₹24,000 rent for ‘average room’, says lake and cherry blossoms make it worth it)

Anamika Tiwari shared a video on Instagram in which she spoke about the rent hike and wished she had the option to work from home.

“I wish I had a work from home. This 2BHK flat I live in, the rent is 25k. It's already been 11 months, don't know how it went by. The owner messaged that he is increasing the rent by 10%, which is 2500, so now we have to pay 27.5k for the same house,” she said in the clip.

‘Savings kya karuuu mai’ Tiwari shared the video with a brief caption that summed up her concern over the rising cost of living. “Savings kya karuuu mai,” the caption read.

In the comments section, she also asked her followers whether they believed annual rent increases of 10% were justified.

(Also read: Bengaluru woman explains why ₹20,000 rent is not ‘money wasted’ but money well spent)

“Do you agree with the concept of increasing the rent by 10% every year?” she wrote.

Watch the clip here: