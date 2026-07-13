‘Wish I had WFH’: Techie says landlord hiked 2BHK rent to ₹27,500, asks, ‘savings kya karu main?’
A techie questioned how she could save after her monthly rent increased from ₹25,000 to ₹27,500.
A tech professional has sparked a conversation online after sharing her frustration over a proposed 10% increase in the rent of her 2BHK flat. The woman said the monthly rent would rise from ₹25,000 to ₹27,500, leaving her wondering how she was supposed to save money amid steadily increasing living expenses.
(Also read: Bengaluru woman pays ₹24,000 rent for ‘average room’, says lake and cherry blossoms make it worth it)
Anamika Tiwari shared a video on Instagram in which she spoke about the rent hike and wished she had the option to work from home.
“I wish I had a work from home. This 2BHK flat I live in, the rent is 25k. It's already been 11 months, don't know how it went by. The owner messaged that he is increasing the rent by 10%, which is 2500, so now we have to pay 27.5k for the same house,” she said in the clip.
‘Savings kya karuuu mai’
Tiwari shared the video with a brief caption that summed up her concern over the rising cost of living. “Savings kya karuuu mai,” the caption read.
In the comments section, she also asked her followers whether they believed annual rent increases of 10% were justified.
(Also read: Bengaluru woman explains why ₹20,000 rent is not ‘money wasted’ but money well spent)
“Do you agree with the concept of increasing the rent by 10% every year?” she wrote.
Watch the clip here:
Her post reflects a concern faced by many salaried professionals who live in rented accommodation, particularly those required to stay close to their workplaces. Even as employees attempt to manage household expenses and build savings, annual rent revisions can add further pressure to their monthly budgets.
Internet users share similar experiences
The clip received several reactions, with many users relating to Tiwari’s situation and sharing suggestions.
(Also read: Delhi resident says rent jumped from ₹45,000 to ₹1.2 lakh in same locality: 'This is an insane increase')
One person advised her to speak to the landlord and wrote, “Try to negotiate.” Responding to the suggestion, Tiwari said, “What difference would a few rupees make? A 10% increase every year has become the norm.”
Others said that they were facing similar rent-related challenges. “I can totally relate to this,” one user commented, while another wrote, “I’m experiencing the same thing.”
A fourth person supported Tiwari’s concern and said, “Yes, i agree with you.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More