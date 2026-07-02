Delhi resident says rent jumped from ₹45,000 to ₹1.2 lakh in same locality: 'This is an insane increase'

As the cost of living continues to climb across India's major cities, soaring rents have become a growing concern for many tenants. In Delhi, where rental prices have risen sharply in several neighbourhoods over the past few years, one resident's account of housing costs nearly doubling has struck a chord online. The post prompted several users to share their own observations about Delhi’s rental market. (HT Photo)

In a Reddit post titled "Wtf is happening with rent in Delhi?", the user described how rents in the same South Delhi locality had skyrocketed within a few years. "Moved to south delhi locality in 2020. My rent was ₹45,000," the user wrote.

The resident said that they had to vacate the apartment in 2024 after the landlord passed away. By then, rents for similar apartments in the area had already climbed to ₹65,000-75,000, they said.

According to the user, the situation has worsened even further now. "I might have to temporarily shift again and rent in the same area is hitting ₹1-1.2L," they wrote.

Expressing disbelief over the steep increase, the user added, “Wtf man this is an insane increase. Rent almost doubling in two years is just wild. Who the hell is even paying 1.2L rent in a shitty delhi locality?!?”