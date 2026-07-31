'I plan to be the first woman you hire': 24-year-old gets job after calling out startup’s lack of female staff

In a competitive job market, standing out among hundreds of applications can be difficult. One 24-year-old computer science graduate found an unusual way to make recruiters remember her. A job seeker’s unconventional email helped her stand out. (CNBC Make It)

Instead of sending a routine cover letter, Luciana Diaz Albadan pointed out that the startup she was applying to did not have any female employees and said she wanted to become the first. The bold email eventually helped her secure a strategist role at the AI startup Tenex.

According to CNBC Make It, Diaz Albadan joined Tenex in February after sending a personalised email to the company’s founders. She said the approach helped her stand out when many job applications were becoming increasingly similar.

How did her unique email work? After graduating with a computer science degree in 2024, Diaz Albadan struggled to find opportunities and initially followed a traditional approach of sending generic applications and LinkedIn messages.

While applying to Tenex, she noticed that the startup’s team of around a dozen employees consisted only of men. She decided to address it directly in her email, writing a subject line that read, “Tenex has swiped right on 0 women.”

Her opening message told the founders, “My name is Luciana and I plan to be the first woman you hire at Tenex.”

She admitted she hesitated before sending it, as she did not want to be hired only because of her gender. However, she felt the message reflected her interest in the company and her willingness to take initiative.

Alex Lieberman, one of Tenex’s co-founders, told CNBC Make It that the email stood out because it showed her personality and skills instead of simply listing her qualifications. He said the message was something that immediately grabbed their attention and led to an interview opportunity.

After multiple rounds, including a screening call, assessment and panel interview, Diaz Albadan received the offer.

What job seekers can learn from her approach Diaz Albadan also revealed that she intentionally did not use AI to write the email, despite applying to an AI company. She wanted the message to feel personal and different from the many automated applications recruiters receive.

Career coach Kyle Elliott told CNBC Make It that her approach worked because it was customised, researched and showed a genuine human voice.

He suggested that job seekers should focus on personalised outreach instead of sending the same message everywhere. This could include writing unique subject lines, highlighting specific reasons for their interest and showing what makes them different.

Diaz Albadan said many people tried copying her idea after she shared her experience, but she believes the real lesson is not to replicate someone else’s strategy. Instead, she said candidates should focus on presenting their own personality and experiences while applying for opportunities.