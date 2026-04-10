Bengaluru woman pays ₹24,000 rent for ‘average room’, says lake and cherry blossoms make it worth it

The clip pans across blooming trees and a serene lakeside view, highlighting what she considers the true value of her living situation. She captioned the video, “Worth it?? 24k rent in Bengaluru”, inviting viewers to weigh in.

In the video, she explains her perspective on the rent, saying, “I pay 24,000 for a one very average-size room in Bengaluru, but if you look at the other side of my bed, this is what I wake up to every single morning. These cherry blossoms are just so beautiful. The other side of my bed is this gorgeous, gorgeous lake. So, so pretty. You get that.”

In the now-viral clip, Arora offers a glimpse of her living space and the surrounding view that comes with it. While the room itself appears modest, it is the scenery outside that has captured attention.

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a debate online after sharing what she gets in return for paying ₹24,000 rent for what she describes as a “very average-size room”. Taking to Instagram, Isha Arora posted a video that has since drawn mixed reactions from viewers, many of whom are divided over whether the cost is justified.

Internet divided over ‘worth it’ factor The post quickly gained traction online, with users sharing a range of opinions in the comments section. While some admired the scenic surroundings, others questioned whether the rent matched the size and practicality of the room.

One user wrote, “The view is stunning, but 24k for a small room still feels too much.” Another said, “Honestly, waking up to this every day would make it worth it for me.” A third commented, “Bengaluru rent is getting out of hand, no matter how pretty the view is.” A fourth added, “Nature like this is rare in cities, so I kind of get why she pays that much.”

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Some users leaned more critically towards the pricing. One remarked, “You are paying for the view, not the room.” Another said, “I would rather have a bigger space than a nice view.” Meanwhile, another user shared, “This is exactly why people still choose Bengaluru despite high rents.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)