‘From PTA meetings to this’: Bengaluru woman says parents asked her manager about her behaviour at work
A Bengaluru woman shared a video of her parents questioning her manager about her behaviour at work, leaving social media amused.
A video shared by a Bengaluru woman on Instagram showing her parents interacting with her manager during an office visit has amused social media users.
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The woman, identified as Tejaswini Anand, posted the clip showing her family members speaking with her manager inside the premises of her office.
In the video, Anand’s parents can be seen chatting with her manager during what appears to be a casual office visit. While office visits by parents are usually friendly or celebratory, Anand suggested that her parents used the opportunity to ask about her conduct at work.
The clip features a text overlay that reads: "Every parent enjoys office visits, while mine asks my manager about my behaviour. From PTA meetings to this, it never ends, I guess."
The video was shared with the caption: "Just brown parents being themselves".
Watch the clip here:
Social media users relate to the moment
The post quickly drew attention online, with several viewers saying the situation felt extremely relatable. Many users joked that some parental habits never disappear, even after children grow up and begin working.
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One user wrote, "It's like parents teacher meeting at school." Another commented, "PTA meetings upgraded to office meetings."
A third user said, "This is exactly something my parents would do if they visited my workplace." Another added, "Imagine your manager giving feedback about you to your parents."
Some viewers found the moment wholesome rather than embarrassing. One comment read, "This is actually very sweet. Parents are always curious about how their children are doing." Another user wrote, "Parents will always treat you like a kid no matter how old you are."
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Another comment said, "Your manager must have been confused about whether it was an office meeting or a parent teacher meeting." One more user added, "This is peak brown parents energy."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More