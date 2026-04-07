‘From PTA meetings to this’: Bengaluru woman says parents asked her manager about her behaviour at work

A video shared by a Bengaluru woman on Instagram showing her parents interacting with her manager during an office visit has amused social media users. A Bengaluru woman posted a clip of her parents asking her manager about her conduct at work, leaving viewers amused. (Instagram/ _girlwithprettiestlife_)

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The woman, identified as Tejaswini Anand, posted the clip showing her family members speaking with her manager inside the premises of her office.

In the video, Anand’s parents can be seen chatting with her manager during what appears to be a casual office visit. While office visits by parents are usually friendly or celebratory, Anand suggested that her parents used the opportunity to ask about her conduct at work.

The clip features a text overlay that reads: "Every parent enjoys office visits, while mine asks my manager about my behaviour. From PTA meetings to this, it never ends, I guess."

The video was shared with the caption: "Just brown parents being themselves".

Watch the clip here: