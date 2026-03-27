Woman in Canada says manager’s response to sick child made her question 9 to 5 life: ‘We still have to ask permission’

An immigrant working woman in Canada has sparked a wide conversation online after sharing a deeply personal moment about balancing work and parenting. Taking to Instagram, Amelda Augustine posted a video recounting how a routine conversation with her manager made her rethink her relationship with work and time. A working mother in Canada shared how asking permission to leave for her sick child pushed her to seek flexible income options. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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In the caption, Augustine introduced herself and opened up about the experience. She wrote, "Hi, I am Amelda, a working mom who has a toddler in Canada and a digital marketing mentor. Today I told my manager I needed to leave work early because my toddler was sick."

She described the emotional conflict many working parents face, adding, "As a mom, those moments are the hardest. Your mind is at work… but your heart is at home." Augustine explained that she informed her manager she might need to leave early to care for her child. His response was simple and professional, "That’s okay. Just keep me posted about your next shift."

While she acknowledged there was nothing wrong with the response, the moment triggered a deeper realisation. "Even when our child is sick, we still have to ask permission to leave work. We still have to update someone about our next shift," she wrote.

A shift in perspective The experience, she said, made her question the structure of traditional employment. "I don’t want my entire life to depend on a schedule someone else controls," Augustine noted. She added that this realisation pushed her to explore digital marketing and alternative income streams such as digital products and affiliate marketing.

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