Woman in Canada says manager’s response to sick child made her question 9 to 5 life: ‘We still have to ask permission’
Immigrant working woman in Canada went viral after sharing how her toddler’s illness made her rethink the limits of a 9 to 5 job.
An immigrant working woman in Canada has sparked a wide conversation online after sharing a deeply personal moment about balancing work and parenting. Taking to Instagram, Amelda Augustine posted a video recounting how a routine conversation with her manager made her rethink her relationship with work and time.
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In the caption, Augustine introduced herself and opened up about the experience. She wrote, "Hi, I am Amelda, a working mom who has a toddler in Canada and a digital marketing mentor. Today I told my manager I needed to leave work early because my toddler was sick."
She described the emotional conflict many working parents face, adding, "As a mom, those moments are the hardest. Your mind is at work… but your heart is at home." Augustine explained that she informed her manager she might need to leave early to care for her child. His response was simple and professional, "That’s okay. Just keep me posted about your next shift."
While she acknowledged there was nothing wrong with the response, the moment triggered a deeper realisation. "Even when our child is sick, we still have to ask permission to leave work. We still have to update someone about our next shift," she wrote.
A shift in perspective
The experience, she said, made her question the structure of traditional employment. "I don’t want my entire life to depend on a schedule someone else controls," Augustine noted. She added that this realisation pushed her to explore digital marketing and alternative income streams such as digital products and affiliate marketing.
Take a look here at the post:
The post has garnered over 9 million views, drawing reactions from users who related to her experience. One user wrote, "This is exactly what so many parents feel but rarely say out loud," while another commented, "That one sentence from your manager hits harder than people realise."
(Also read: Harvard-educated entrepreneur who quit 9-to-5 says she’s working more but earning less as a founder)
Others reflected on workplace expectations, with one saying, "It’s not about the manager being wrong, it’s about the system itself," and another adding, "We normalise asking permission for life’s most important moments." A user remarked, "This made me rethink my own job," while another shared, "I’ve been in this situation and it never gets easier."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More