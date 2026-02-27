Founder says flexibility helped him choose business over a 9-to-5 job: ‘Even when my business was in initial stage’

The debate between choosing a business or a 9-to-5 job has been going on for decades, with people often divided between entrepreneurship and a traditional 9-to-5 job. Singh said flexibility was the biggest reason he stayed committed to building his business. (@kawal279/X)

While some prefer building their own ventures and taking financial risks for greater freedom, others tend to choose stable jobs that offer fixed income and security.

Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter, Kawaljeet Singh, founder of Khadak Singh Da Dhaba, spoke about why he preferred entrepreneurship over a regular job.

Business freedom over job security: Singh said flexibility was the biggest reason he stayed committed to building his business.

Even during the early stages of his venture, he believed that the freedom to make daily decisions helped him focus on long-term growth rather than following a fixed work schedule.

“The thing I absolutely love about being a business owner is that I am not time-bound to a fixed routine.” Singh wrote.

The founder said running a business allowed him to work on his own terms, which gave him more confidence to face the challenges of starting and growing a food business.

“Even when my business was in initial stages, this liberty of taking own decisions daily was a deciding factor for clinging on to the business and not choose a regular job,” he adds.

