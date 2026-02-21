Founder says house hunting in Delhi is the toughest startup challenge: 'It is exhausting'

Flat hunting in Delhi has always been a difficult task, but for one founder, the challenge has now gone beyond affordability and availability to issues of privacy and safety. Naimisha, founder of Youthocracy, shared her experience on X. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Naimisha, founder of Youthocracy, shared her experience on X (formerly Twitter), describing how finding a place to live has become the toughest part of her journey.

“The toughest thing I have faced as a woman founder in Delhi is not raising funds or managing a team. It is finding a place to live,” the caption of the post reads.

In her post, the 27-year-old founder said that building a company and managing a team felt easier compared to house hunting in Delhi.

Also Read: Bengaluru landlord loses ₹5 lakh for citing 3BHK at ₹75,000: 'Landlords are still living in 2022'

Concerns over rent hikes and safety: Namisha said some landlords include clauses in rental agreements that allow them to enter her flat whenever they want.

“Rent is being raised without any notice. And the moment I tell them I am a startup founder, then follows the suspicion over character look,” she adds.

Namisha added that many landlords expect tenants to follow their personal schedules and remain at home at times convenient to them.

According to her, this creates pressure on independent working women who need flexibility because of their professional commitments.

“It is exhausting. They expect you to be home at all times, on their schedule, fitting into their idea of what a good tenant looks like.”

The founder also raised safety concerns, saying that a landlord entering her home without permission is not only inconvenient but also a violation of her fundamental rights. “As a woman living alone, it makes me feel unsafe,” she adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Also Read: ‘My landlord wants a spare key’: Chennai tenant battles homeowner over bedroom lock access