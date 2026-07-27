From self-doubt to confusion, expert explains the number 1 sign you're being manipulated in a relationship

Manipulation rarely begins with dramatic arguments or obvious control. More often, it appears in everyday conversations, leaving you to question your own thoughts, feelings, and memories. Mel Robins, host, author, and social media content creator, in an Instagram post dated July 21, 2026, shared a conversation with Dr Leanne ten Brike, PhD, and researcher on dark personalities on signs that you're being manipulated and how to identify it early.

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She captioned, “Pay attention to who they are when they think no one is watching. When someone is manipulating you, they may show you a carefully curated version of themselves. They’re attentive. Charming. Thoughtful. They seem like the perfect friend, partner, boss, or colleague. But pay attention to how they treat other people. The barista. The Uber driver. The coworker. The restaurant host. If someone is consistently kind to you but consistently cruel to everyone else, that’s important information.”