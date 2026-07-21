Personality suddenly changed? Neurologist Dr Mudasir Mushtaq Shah reveals when it may mean a brain tumour

Personality is multifaceted and cannot be defined by a single trait. However, if someone undergoes a drastic change that seems completely out of character. You may initially think it is an intense reaction to stress or something psychological. But there are also cases where it can be neurological, affecting the physiology of the brain.



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So, if a friend or family member does not seem like themselves and is behaving unusually, it may require a closer look.

Dr Mudasir Mushtaq Shah, consultant interventional neurologist at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, told HT Lifestyle something alarming: that sudden personality changes could also mean a brain tumour.

What are some red flag behaviours? The neurologist narrowed it down to certain behavioural changes, such as a previously patient person becoming short-tempered, an observant person becoming forgetful, or a cheerful person becoming withdrawn and snapping over minor issues.

But what distinguishes a neurological personality change from a psychological response to a reaction to stress? Dr Shah circled the suddenness of the behavioural change.

"In some cases, when a behaviour change appears suddenly or becomes impossible to ignore, the brain itself may be sending a warning signal.”

Usually, such reactions can be traced to stressors like burnout, relationship troubles or other pressures in life. And such changes are more gradual in nature. However, personality changes linked to a brain tumour may happen suddenly and will continue to persist or progressively worsen. There will be other neurological symptoms along with behavioural changes.

According to the neurologist, it is important to understand that a sudden personality change could be a sign of a brain tumour. Family members are usually the first to notice these changes, which is why it is better to seek medical advice and undergo the necessary tests rather than ignore them.

Why may brain tumours change your personality? The brain performs several functions and influences our psychological, emotional and cognitive processes, including personality, emotions, judgments and decision-making.

Dr Shah described what happens when a tumour forms in your brain and why it affects your personality: “The brain is the seat of personality, emotions, judgement and decision-making. When a tumour develops in regions of the brain, particularly areas responsible for behaviour and emotional regulation, the earliest symptoms may have little to do with physical health and everything to do with how a person thinks, feels and interacts with others.”