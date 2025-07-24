Neurologist explains difference between normal forgetfulness and dementia memory loss: ‘If it gets worse over time…’

Forgetfulness is common, especially as one gets older. But sometimes, what seems like simple memory lapses can hint at something even more serious. Memory loss is serious in dementia, substantially impacting day-to-day activities. Activities which were once second nature become difficult or appear confusing. The neurodegenerative disease, like dementia's forgetfulness, is persistent, which may worsen over time. When one ages, they often forget. But it's important to know when it goes beyond the safe limits.(Shutterstock)

Dr Elanthirayan GC, consultant, neurology, SRM Global Hospitals, Chennai, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle key insights on whether forgetfulness in old age is simply a natural part of ageing, or an early sign of dementia.

Elaborating on the nature of dementia, Dr Elanthirayan explained that it goes far beyond occasional forgetfulness. He said, “Dementia is not a compact condition; it is a vast word for decreasing memory power and thinking capacity that is bad enough to make everyday life difficult. The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer's disease.”

How is regular forgetfulness different from dementia?

The forgetfulness of dementia is significant, affecting daily life functioning.(Shutterstock)

Even regularly, there are many common memmory slips, like forgetting wallet at home or misplacing keys. But when this happens persistently and start to affect daily life, then they may hint at something more serious.

Dr Elanthirayan broke down the key differences between age-related forgetfulness and dementia.

He explained, “Forgetting names, things where you left them or having trouble in remembering words while speaking for a short period of time are all normal signs of becoming older. Mostly, these mistakes are not serious and can be cured. On the other hand, memory loss caused by dementia is long-term and disruptive. A person could behave the same way by asking the same questions repeatedly. Getting lost or not recognising places you already know. Having trouble with everyday activities like cooking or making payments, not remembering the time or place. Changes in personality or behaviour.”

What is the reason behind forgetting things?

Memory loss can also happen due to a wide range of other health conditions, not just as a sign of dementia.

The neurologist shared, “Dementia is a common cause of memory loss, but there are many other disorders, and most of them can be treated. Lack of vitamins (like B12), having problems with the thyroid, anxiety or depression, and drugs that can change how your brain works- difficulties to fall asleep, injuries in the head, and consumption of drugs and alcohol. Finding out the reason for memory loss through a medical exam is important because many factors that are not related to dementia can be treated and cured.”

When should you visit a doctor?

Visiting a doctor on time when memory issues surface can help identify the cause early, allowing for timely treatment and better management of the condition.

Dr. Elanthirayan suggested, “If a person is having trouble remembering things, and it gets worse over time, it is advised to change their environment. If a person is experiencing mood swings or confusion often, it's time to see a doctor. Early diagnosis is important not just to rule out treatable illnesses, but also to successfully manage dementia once it is identified.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.