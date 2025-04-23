Doctors say this simple trick using 5 senses helps dementia patients reconnect with the world

The world might sometimes be uphill or downhill for individuals with dementia, not due to their condition but because their reality is changing in ways that they cannot always put into words. The five senses – vision, hearing, touch, taste and smell – can bring an ease of comfort and establish a sense of connection with them. Mental health experts reveal how to transform ordinary moments into opportunities for joy and connection for dementia patients.(Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neha Sinha, dementia specialist, CEO and co-founder of Epoch Elder Care, said, “For elders with dementia to be involved in these five senses, caregivers and family members must emphasise the activities that relate to sensory stimulation. In simple words, sensory stimulation is the use of a variety of different stimuli to interact with the senses, including music, textures, odours, tastes and visuals.”

A 2021 study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease found that multisensory therapy helped improve communication and reduce distress in people with dementia. Simple actions like playing familiar music, offering gentle hand massages, or introducing pleasant aromas can transform ordinary moments into opportunities for joy and connection. Neha Sinha elaborated:

Sight

A 2021 study in Aging & Mental Health found that exposure to visual art reduced stress in dementia patients. Visual stimuli like bright colours, familiar photographs, or nature scenes can spark recognition and improve emotional well-being.

Sound

Music therapy has been widely recognised for its ability to trigger memory recall.

Touch

Calming tactile cues, such as hand massages or textured surfaces, assist in managing restlessness. A study in BMC Geriatrics (2020) noted that massage therapy decreased agitation in 60 percent of people with dementia.

Taste and smell

Familiar smells and flavours have the potential to unlock age-old memories. According to studies by the National Institute on Aging (2022), some fragrances can reactivate past life experiences, encouraging people to reunite with memories.

Thus, while sensory stimulation is therapeutic, it is also a medium to remind them they are still within the world and surrounded by warmth and love.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Aradhana Chauhan, Neurologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Pune's Deccan Gymkhana, explained:

1. Visual stimulation

Sight involves stimulation through sights such as bright colors and patterns that aid with brain function and improve patients with dementia. Family photographs, natural parks, and art can be done to invoke good feelings and stimulate the brain.

2. Auditory stimulation

Sound also play a key role in helping with memory and emotions. Music therapy proves effective in aiding memorization and improving mental well-being while bringing good feelings. Birds chirping and nature sounds can reduce stress and anxiety as well.

3. Tactile stimulation

Touch is important for creating feelings of safety and connection. Simple actions like giving hand massages or using materials with different textures can stimulate the brain. Having pets to pet, or using weighted blankets, can also provide comfort and help reduce restlessness.

4. Gustatory stimulation

Taste, when integrated with the sense of taste, memories can be recalled and invoked. While planning meals, paying attention to personal preferences and nutrition is essential. Some enjoyable activities for seniors with dementia include cooking together or sampling new food.

5. Olfactory stimulation

Smell makes use of the sense of smell to trigger memories and enhance emotional well-being, as the olfactory bulb has direct connections to the areas of the brain involved in emotion and memory processing. Introducing familiar and pleasant smells, such as freshly baked bread or a favourite perfume, can evoke strong memories and positive emotions. This type of stimulation is particularly effective because of its direct link to the brain's limbic system, helping to foster emotional stability and recall of past experiences.

By incorporating these simple but effective sensory experiences into everyday care, one can greatly enhance the quality of life for seniors with dementia. It is important for caregivers to adapt these activities based on each individual's preferences and history to make them as effective as possible.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.