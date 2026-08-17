Quote of the day by Nayanthara: ‘When there is a low phase in your life, you have to pick yourself up and start again’

Nayanthara is one of the most prominent and celebrated actors in the South Indian film industry, known for her work across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. With a career spanning more than two decades, she has established herself as a leading actor while also venturing into film production. Over the years, the actor has spoken about the challenges she faced in her personal and professional journey and how she found the strength to start again. (Also read: Quote of the day by Sai Pallavi: ‘You need to be confident about who you are and your skin colour’ )

In a 2021 interview with Forbes India, Nayanthara reflected on a difficult phase in her life and the mindset that helped her move forward. She said, “When there is a low phase in your life, you have to pick yourself up and start again. What I did was believe in myself, have faith in God and in the power of the universe. There is no strategy or plan, just a lot of hard work, dedication and determination.”

What Nayanthara’s quote means Nayanthara’s words underline the importance of not allowing a difficult phase to define your future. Her advice is rooted in resilience, acknowledging setbacks while finding the confidence to begin again.

For the actor, self-belief played an important role in navigating challenging periods. Rather than relying on a fixed formula, she emphasised faith, consistent effort and determination as the things that helped her move forward.