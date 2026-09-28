‘Worst habits’ for your organs: Health coach lists everyday lifestyle mistakes, from refined oil to 10 hours of sitting

You may not smoke or drink, but that alone does not necessarily mean you are following a healthy lifestyle. Health coach Adithya Nataraj recently highlighted how everyday habits such as prolonged sitting, inadequate sleep, packaged foods and cooking choices can also have an impact on overall health.

In an Instagram post shared on September 22, Adithya wrote, “I don’t smoke. I don’t drink. I eat only ghar ka khana (homemade food), so I’m healthy.” He then added, “Cool. Now count the refined oil and junk that somehow found its way into ghar ka khana, 10 hours of sitting and 5 hours of sleep.”

“Your body keeps count even if you don’t. Treat your body like a temple,” he wrote, before listing what he described as some of the “worst habits” for different organs. (Also read: ‘I lost 50% of my hair’: Harvard-trained dermatologist Dr Neera Nathan shares habits that helped her manage hair loss )

For the liver “The worst habit for your liver is not just alcohol. It’s the refined vegetable oil you heat in your kadai every single day without thinking twice,” Adithya wrote.