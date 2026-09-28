‘Worst habits’ for your organs: Health coach lists everyday lifestyle mistakes, from refined oil to 10 hours of sitting
You may not smoke or drink, but some everyday habits could still affect your health. A health coach highlights six lifestyle habits to rethink for your organs.
You may not smoke or drink, but that alone does not necessarily mean you are following a healthy lifestyle. Health coach Adithya Nataraj recently highlighted how everyday habits such as prolonged sitting, inadequate sleep, packaged foods and cooking choices can also have an impact on overall health.
In an Instagram post shared on September 22, Adithya wrote, “I don’t smoke. I don’t drink. I eat only ghar ka khana (homemade food), so I’m healthy.” He then added, “Cool. Now count the refined oil and junk that somehow found its way into ghar ka khana, 10 hours of sitting and 5 hours of sleep.”
“Your body keeps count even if you don’t. Treat your body like a temple,” he wrote, before listing what he described as some of the “worst habits” for different organs. (Also read: ‘I lost 50% of my hair’: Harvard-trained dermatologist Dr Neera Nathan shares habits that helped her manage hair loss )
For the liver
“The worst habit for your liver is not just alcohol. It’s the refined vegetable oil you heat in your kadai every single day without thinking twice,” Adithya wrote.
For the lungs
“The worst habit for your lungs is not just smoking. It’s stepping outside without an N95 mask in Indian cities where AQI crosses 300 every single winter,” he said.
For the bones
“The worst habit for your bones is not low calcium. It’s sitting in a chair 10 hours a day and never once lifting anything heavy,” Adithya wrote, highlighting prolonged inactivity and lack of resistance exercise.
For the brain
“The worst habit for your brain is not just stress. It’s sleeping less than 7 hours every night and proudly calling it a productive lifestyle,” he added.
For the kidneys
“The worst habit for your kidneys is not just low water intake. It’s excess salt and sodium from packaged biscuits, chips, and instant noodles,” Adithya said.
For the gut
“The worst habit for your gut is not spicy food. It’s the emulsifiers hiding in every biscuit and packaged snack slowly destroying your gut lining from within,” he wrote.
His post comes as a reminder that health habits extend beyond avoiding smoking and alcohol. Sleep, movement, diet, food choices and the quality of everyday meals can all form part of a broader approach to wellbeing.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.