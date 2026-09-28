6 things to check before you buy an air fryer: From size and capacity to cooking and cleaning

Kitchen appliances have undergone a major transformation with advancements in technology. With health-conscious cooking gaining popularity, air fryers have become one of the most sought-after kitchen appliances, offering a convenient way to prepare quick meals with less oil. However, with a wide variety of options available in the market, choosing one that fits your needs can be challenging. Also read | Before you buy: From ingredients to skin type, here’s what to check before choosing a skincare serum

In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s series, ‘Before You Buy’, we spoke to Mrunmay Mehta, managing director and country head, India at SharkNinja to help you understand what to look for before investing in an air fryer.

Mrunmay said, “From festive snacks to weeknight dinners, the air fryer has become a regular fixture in Indian kitchens. Buyers can now choose from compact baskets, oven-style units, dual-zone machines and glass models, at a wide range of prices. Knowing what you need makes the choice much easier.”