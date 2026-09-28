Using AI to monitor your heart health? Cardiologist reveals how much you can rely on it
A specialist weighs in to give insights on when can you use AI and wearable tech for heart health and when you should not.
You have these wearable tech devices with integrated AIthese days that tell you everything you need to know about your health, from sleep to heartbeat. Artificial intelligence is only opening new avenues in healthcare. Similarly, even day-to-day, as with wearable tech, you ask AI bots to tell you about health symptoms. Ahead of World Heart Day (September 29), let's understand to what extent you should rely on AI, especially for something as sensitive as your heart health.
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We asked a cardiologist about these tools and how accurately they can assess heart health. Dr Srikanth Sola, senior cardiologist and chief medical officer at MLHHeath 360, said that AI can help identify potential concerns in certain settings, but it cannot replace a doctor's clinical judgement.
How can AI help monitor heart health?
One of the most familiar uses of AI in heart care is via wearable technology. Dr Sola can now flag irregular heart rhythms, such as patterns that may suggest atrial fibrillation, drawing attention to concerns that might otherwise go unnoticed between appointments.
“A smartwatch can catch an irregular rhythm at 2 a.m. that would never show up in a 10-minute clinic visit. That’s a meaningful shift in how early we can catch heart problems,” Dr Sola added.
These alerts prompt people to go to doctors to investigate further. But it is also essential to know that the alert is not a confirmed diagnosis, and wearable devices cannot provide a complete picture of your heart health.
The cardiologist agreed, “The significance of such technology lies not only in the ability to monitor patients continuously, but also in its potential to bring attention to patterns that may require further clinical evaluation.”
Based on his own personal experience, he also mentioend that AI helps doctors spend less time writing notes and more time focusing on patients.
How does AI help doctors?
AI is also helping doctors. What does this look like in practice? Dr Sola described how it is being used in clinics: “In clinics, conversational AI tools can draft patient notes in real time, allowing physicians to spend less time documenting consultations and more time examining and engaging with patients.”
He also gave specific examples where, in radiology departments, AI can flag concerning findings on scans, helping radiologists prioritise cases for review. Reporting tools also help healthcare professionals document and communicate findings.
Can AI replace a cardiologist's assessment?
Despite these uses, Dr Sola emphasised that AI remains a support tool and cannot replace a doctor's clinical judgment.
"AI doesn’t make the diagnosis — it makes sure the doctor doesn’t miss something. The stethoscope didn’t replace the physician either; it made them better,” he said.
AI can help streamline processes for both doctors and patients, from organising medical information to flagging potential concerns for further review. However, the responsibility for interpreting these findings, making a diagnosis and deciding on treatment remains with the healthcare professional.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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