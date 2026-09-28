Using AI to monitor your heart health? Cardiologist reveals how much you can rely on it

You have these wearable tech devices with integrated AIthese days that tell you everything you need to know about your health, from sleep to heartbeat. Artificial intelligence is only opening new avenues in healthcare. Similarly, even day-to-day, as with wearable tech, you ask AI bots to tell you about health symptoms. Ahead of World Heart Day (September 29), let's understand to what extent you should rely on AI, especially for something as sensitive as your heart health.

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We asked a cardiologist about these tools and how accurately they can assess heart health. Dr Srikanth Sola, senior cardiologist and chief medical officer at MLHHeath 360, said that AI can help identify potential concerns in certain settings, but it cannot replace a doctor's clinical judgement.

How can AI help monitor heart health? One of the most familiar uses of AI in heart care is via wearable technology. Dr Sola can now flag irregular heart rhythms, such as patterns that may suggest atrial fibrillation, drawing attention to concerns that might otherwise go unnoticed between appointments.

“A smartwatch can catch an irregular rhythm at 2 a.m. that would never show up in a 10-minute clinic visit. That’s a meaningful shift in how early we can catch heart problems,” Dr Sola added.

These alerts prompt people to go to doctors to investigate further. But it is also essential to know that the alert is not a confirmed diagnosis, and wearable devices cannot provide a complete picture of your heart health.

The cardiologist agreed, “The significance of such technology lies not only in the ability to monitor patients continuously, but also in its potential to bring attention to patterns that may require further clinical evaluation.”

Based on his own personal experience, he also mentioend that AI helps doctors spend less time writing notes and more time focusing on patients.