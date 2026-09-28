Feeling stressed? Colorectal surgeon shares 9 foods that may help support your body through stress

In today’s fast-paced world, stress has become one of the most common health issues we face. While therapies, meditation, and other options can help, some foods can also help reduce it. Dr Parameshwara CM, colorectal surgeon and gut specialist, in an Instagram post dated September 26, 2026, shared food options you can incorporate into your diet to reduce stress.

Also read | Soha Ali Khan has this gut-healing lemon drink first thing in the morning, calls it 'gentle game-changer': Full recipe

​1. Dark chocolate Dr Parameshwara highlighted that dark chocolate with higher cocoa content provides cocoa flavanols and antioxidant compounds. In small portions, it can be a satisfying treat during stressful days.

Try: Choose dark chocolate with 70% or more cocoa and keep the portion small.