Feeling stressed? Colorectal surgeon shares 9 foods that may help support your body through stress
From berries and bananas to dark chocolate, Dr Parameshwara CM shares foods that may help reduce stress in your body.
In today’s fast-paced world, stress has become one of the most common health issues we face. While therapies, meditation, and other options can help, some foods can also help reduce it. Dr Parameshwara CM, colorectal surgeon and gut specialist, in an Instagram post dated September 26, 2026, shared food options you can incorporate into your diet to reduce stress.
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1. Dark chocolate
Dr Parameshwara highlighted that dark chocolate with higher cocoa content provides cocoa flavanols and antioxidant compounds. In small portions, it can be a satisfying treat during stressful days.
Try: Choose dark chocolate with 70% or more cocoa and keep the portion small.
2. Bananas
Bananas provide vitamin B6, potassium, and carbohydrates. “Vitamin B6 is involved in the production of neurotransmitters that support normal brain function,” said Dr Parameshwara.
Easy choice: Have a banana as a snack or add it to oats.
3. Nuts
According to Dr Parameshwara, almonds, walnuts, and pistachios provide healthy fats, magnesium, protein, and other nutrients. Magnesium plays an important role in normal nerve and muscle function.
Tip: A small handful makes a simple snack.
4. Curd
Curd provides protein and beneficial bacteria that can support a healthy gut. Your gut and brain communicate with each other through the gut-brain axis.
Try: Plain curd with your regular meals.
5. Tulsi tea
Dr Parameshwara highlighted that tulsi is traditionally used as a calming herbal drink and contains antioxidant plant compounds. A warm cup can be a simple way to slow down and relax during a busy day.
Try: Enjoy it without adding too much sugar.
6. Leafy greens
“Spinach, methi, and other greens provide folate, magnesium, fibre, and other essential nutrients,” said Dr Parameshwara. A nutrient-rich diet supports overall brain and body health.
Tip: Add greens to dal, curries, soups, or salads.
7. Fatty fish
Sardines, mackerel, and salmon are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fats are important for brain and cardiovascular health.
Try: Include fish as part of a balanced diet if you eat seafood.
8. Whole fruits
Guava, oranges, berries, and other fruits provide fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. They are a better everyday choice than sugary drinks or fruit juices.
Tip: Choose whole fruit for better fibre intake.
9. Seeds
Flaxseeds, chia seeds, and pumpkin seeds are packed with fibre, healthy fats, magnesium, and plant-based nutrients. They can support gut health, heart health, and overall nutrition as part of a balanced diet.
Try: Add 1-2 tablespoons to oats, curd, smoothies, or salads.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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