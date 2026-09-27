Woman says being jobless can build resilience despite ‘brutal’ mental stress: ‘Nothing can break you anymore’

A woman has sparked discussion online after sharing an unconventional take on unemployment, saying that while being jobless can be mentally exhausting, the experience can also build resilience, confidence and the ability to deal with repeated rejection. A woman shared how being jobless had taught her to handle rejection and uncertainty. (Instagram/anishaaa1102)

(Also read: Gurgaon man recalls failing company’s test 5 times before landing job there: ‘Persistence writes the outcome’)

Taking to Instagram, Anisha Arora shared a video in which she described unemployment as a difficult phase that can force people to develop qualities they may not otherwise discover.

‘Being jobless brings out the best version of you’ “Unpopular opinion: being jobless brings out the best version of you. I know it's brutal, I know the mental stress kills you, and I hope you never have to go through it, but if you have, you know exactly what I'm talking about,” Arora said.

She went on to describe the uncertainty that often comes with searching for work, particularly when there is no guarantee of when the next opportunity will arrive.

“You wake up every single morning with no reason to, but you still get up anyway. You work hard for a future you don't even know exists. You learn how to talk to people, you learn how to ask for a referral, for a coffee chat. Most people go their entire lives not learning how to ask for something.”

‘Rejection stops meaning anything’ Arora said that repeated setbacks can eventually change the way a person views rejection.

“Then you learn how to be rejected, over and over and over, until one day rejection stops meaning anything. It stops defining your potential, and it just becomes another email that you ignore.”

According to her, going through such a phase can also make people less afraid of uncertainty.

“Being jobless gives you grit, gives you delusional positivity that nothing in life can teach you. So eventually you stop being scared, because you know time passes, and nothing can break you anymore.”

She shared the video with the caption, “But god please, one experience of this kind is enough.”

Watch the clip here: