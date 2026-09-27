Evidence, not promises, will define next era of health care

Health care is entering a more discerning phase as patients become better informed about their health, treatment options and the products and services they use. For years, health care decisions were often influenced by reputation, convention and the authority of institutions or professionals. Today, patients have access to an unprecedented amount of information and are increasingly willing to question claims, compare alternatives and seek evidence before making decisions. This shift is changing the relationship between health care providers, patients and the wider health ecosystem. Increasingly, the fundamental question is no longer simply whether something promises better health, but what evidence demonstrates that it works. Health care

Health care has always involved expectations of better outcomes, whether through medicines, medical devices, diagnostics, preventive programmes or wellness interventions. However, a claim about effectiveness is not, by itself, evidence of effectiveness. As patients become more familiar with clinical research and health information, credibility increasingly depends on the quality of evidence supporting a particular intervention.

This places greater responsibility on health care providers, manufacturers and health-focused organisations to communicate not only what a product or treatment is intended to achieve, but also how that conclusion was reached. Patients need to understand what has been studied, what outcomes were measured and what the evidence actually demonstrates. The strongest health care claims are ultimately those that can be substantiated through appropriate research and clinical evaluation.

The growing emphasis on evidence-based health care is also important because individual components do not necessarily determine the effectiveness of an entire intervention. A particular ingredient in a medicine, a technology in a medical device or a specific technique in a treatment does not automatically guarantee a particular outcome. Dosage, formulation, delivery, patient characteristics, treatment protocols and interactions with other factors can all influence results.

This distinction is particularly important in an environment where consumers are increasingly exposed to simplified health information. A familiar ingredient or technology can generate interest, but its presence alone does not establish efficacy. Health care decisions require a broader assessment of how an intervention performs in practice and whether the available evidence supports the outcome being claimed.

The same principle applies to preventive health care. Nutrition, physical activity, sleep, screening and routine health monitoring are increasingly viewed as essential parts of maintaining long-term wellbeing. Yet even in these areas, consumers need access to reliable information rather than exaggerated claims. The challenge is to translate scientific knowledge into practical guidance without stripping away the context and limitations that make evidence meaningful.

Skincare offers a useful example of this wider transformation. Consumers are increasingly looking beyond attractive packaging and ingredient lists and asking whether a formulation has been tested and whether its stated benefits can be demonstrated. Factors such as concentration, formulation, stability and delivery can influence how an ingredient performs. Clinical testing of finished products can, therefore, provide more meaningful information than simply highlighting the presence of a popular active. As consumers become more knowledgeable, skincare is increasingly reflecting a broader health care expectation: transparency about ingredients, testing, measurable outcomes and the limitations of claims.

Testing, meanwhile, should not be regarded merely as the final stage before a product reaches the market. Evidence can play a role throughout the development process, beginning with identifying a genuine consumer or patient need and continuing through formulation, testing and evaluation. This approach can help organisations determine whether the final intervention actually addresses the problem it was designed to solve.

Such a shift represents a movement from claim-led development towards evidence-led development. Instead of beginning with a marketable promise and subsequently seeking support for it, health care organisations can begin with a clearly defined need, develop an appropriate intervention and establish evidence around its safety, performance and effectiveness. This approach can also encourage greater accountability because claims become connected to measurable outcomes.

Transparency is equally important. Scientific evidence has limited value if it cannot be understood by the people expected to make decisions based on it. Patients do not necessarily need highly technical explanations, but they do need clear information about what was studied, how it was measured and what the findings mean. Communicating evidence responsibly also means acknowledging limitations rather than presenting every positive finding as proof of universal effectiveness.

This becomes increasingly relevant as consumers turn to digital platforms for health information. Online searches, social media, patient communities and expert-led content have made health knowledge more accessible, but they have also created an environment in which accurate evidence can sit alongside exaggerated or misleading claims. The ability to distinguish between the two is becoming an important part of health literacy.

Patients are consequently asking better questions. They want to understand what goes into a product or treatment, why it has been recommended, what evidence supports it and what alternatives may exist. They are also increasingly interested in safety, side effects, long-term outcomes and value. These questions can strengthen health care when they encourage informed conversations between patients and qualified professionals.

For the health care industry, this changing consumer behaviour presents both an opportunity and a responsibility. Trust cannot be created simply through branding, sophisticated communication or ambitious promises. It has to be built through reliable evidence, transparent processes and honest communication.

The next phase of health care will depend increasingly on the ability to demonstrate rather than merely claim value. Whether the intervention involves a medicine, diagnostic tool, preventive programme, medical technology or everyday health care product, evidence will remain central to establishing credibility. As patients become more informed and expectations around transparency rise, the health care ecosystem will need to evolve with them. The future belongs not simply to those who make the biggest promises, but to those who can clearly demonstrate what works, for whom, under what circumstances and why.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Vasundhara Patni, founder, Kiro.