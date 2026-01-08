Nutritionist reveals 3 benefits of pumpkin seeds for men's health: ‘Help reduce blood pressure…’

Pumpkin seeds are one of the many healthy seeds, frequently dubbed ‘tiny nutritional powerhouses,’ alongside chia seeds and flax seeds, that often stand out. The pumpkin seeds contain impressive zinc and magnesium content. Both of these minerals support your major physiological functions, whether it is better sleep or improved heart health. Pumpkin seeds are nutritious and provide all-rounder benefits for men's health. (Adobe Stock)

These seeds are widely known to support women's hormonal health, but they also offer several lesser-known benefits that are not as widely discussed, including properties that support men's health too.

Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain, who frequently shares diet-related insights to improve overall health, acknowledged that pumpkin seeds contain properties that support men's health.

1. Improved sperm quality

One of the primary concerns regarding men's hormonal health is sperm quality, which invariably determines the fertility outcomes. The nutritionist pointed out that pumpkin seeds come in handy to improve sperm quality.

The result can be traced back to the seeds' zinc content, which helps to balance testosterone levels and, in turn, also positively influences sperm quality.



2. Better heart health

Sedentary and hectic lifestyles place major stress on the heart. According to Harvard Health, middle-aged men are at higher risk of heart-related issues, while women are generally protected before menopause due to hormones like estrogen.

To support and protect heart health, men, too, can consider adding pumpkin seeds to their diet.

Deepshika noted, “Pumpkin seed is great for men because it actually helps improve the healthy heart because it is rich in the good fats and also magnesium that can help reduce blood pressure and manage the cholesterol much better.”



3. Prostate health

The last and final benefit of pumpkin seeds focuses on reducing the risk of a serious cause of mortality among men: prostate cancer. According to a study published in February 2025, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men and the fourth most common cancer worldwide. Alarmingly, India ranks among the top countries affected by this cancer. India also ranks fourth when it comes to the mortality rate. But the nutritionist informed that pumpkin seeds help reduce the risks of this cancer type.

