Pumpkin seeds for better sleep: A complete guide to their nutritional value and how to add to your diet

Poor sleep quality is one of the most common problems nowadays. Proper deep sleep seems far out of reach with frustrating problems like trouble falling asleep, constantly tossing and turning or frequently waking up in the middle of the night. Pumpkin seeds have a plethora of health benefits.(Pexels)

In the pursuit of sleep remedies to fix sleep problems and achieve deep sleep, many things are tried. But have you tried pumpkin seeds? These may look tiny but they are potent and nutrient-packed, providing the answer to your sleep woes.

In an interview with HT, Dr Ridhima Khamsera, a Clinical Dietician shared the many benefits of pumpkin seeds for promoting a restful sleep.

Nutrients of pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are nutrient-rich, making them an absolute powerhouse. Dr Khamsera called them a ‘goldmine’ because of their powerful nutrients. She listed several compounds that directly aid sleep, breaking down each of their roles.

1. Magnesium: Often called the ‘relaxation mineral’ magnesium plays a crucial role in calming the nervous system and regulating neurotransmitters that promote sleep. A single ounce of pumpkin seeds provides nearly 40% of your daily magnesium needs.

2. Tryptophan: One might associate tryptophan with turkey-induced naps on Thanksgiving, but pumpkin seeds are also a great source of this amino acid. Tryptophan is a precursor to serotonin, which is then converted into melatonin-the hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle.

3. Zinc: This essential mineral helps convert tryptophan into serotonin and supports the production of melatonin. Zinc deficiency has been linked to sleep disturbances, making pumpkin seeds a smart addition to your diet.

4. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: These healthy fats reduce inflammation and support brain health, which can indirectly improve sleep quality.

Special quality of pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds promote deep sleep as they contain glycine. (Freepik)

The above-mentioned nutrient facts are widely known. But there are also many lesser-known benefits that make pumpkin seeds truly a hidden gem. Beyond, the well-known nutrient profile, Dr Khamsera also shared an interesting link between pumpkin seeds and sleep.

She explained, “While the nutrients in pumpkin seeds are impressive on their own, there’s a lesser-known reason why they’re so effective for sleep- glycine. Glycine is an amino acid found in pumpkin seeds that acts as a neurotransmitter in the brain. Studies have shown that glycine can lower body temperature, signalling to your body that it’s time to sleep. It also helps reduce anxiety and improve sleep quality by promoting deeper, more restorative sleep stages. Most importantly, pumpkin seeds are one of the few plant-based sources of glycine, making them a unique and underrated sleep aid.”

How to have pumpkin seeds in your diet

Pumpkin seeds can be tossed in smoothies.(Freepik)

Now that we've established the undeniable health benefits of pumpkin seeds, especially for sleep, the practical question remains, how should one incorporate them into their diet?

Dr Khamsera covered it in detail and shared some tasty ways one can have pumpkin seeds:

1.Snack smart: A handful of raw or roasted pumpkin seeds an hour before bed can provide a natural dose of sleep-promoting nutrients. Avoid salted or flavoured varieties, as excess sodium can disrupt sleep.

2. Blend them: Add pumpkin seeds to your evening smoothie. Combine them with sleep-friendly ingredients like bananas, almond milk, and a dash of cinnamon for a delicious bedtime treat.

3. Pumpkin seed butter: Swap your regular nut butter for pumpkin seed butter. Spread it on whole-grain toast or stir it into oatmeal for a sleep-inducing snack.

4. Pumpkin seed oil: This lesser-known oil is rich in tryptophan and magnesium. Drizzle it over salads or use it as a finishing oil for soups and roasted vegetables.

5. DIY sleep mix: Create a custom trail mix with pumpkin seeds, dried tart cherries (which are also high in melatonin), and a few dark chocolate chips for a sleep-friendly snack.

Benefits other than sleep

Pumpkin seeds also have mood-boosting properties, making people happy.(Freepik)

Pumpkin seeds are well-rounded and have a wide range of benefits. Their advantages go beyond just improving sleep, they support overall health in many ways.

Dr Khamsera shared these benefits that pumpkin seeds offer:

1. Heart health: The magnesium and omega-3s in pumpkin seeds support cardiovascular health by reducing blood pressure and improving cholesterol levels.

2. Mood booster: The tryptophan in pumpkin seeds not only aids sleep but also helps regulate mood by increasing serotonin levels.

3. Hormone balance: Pumpkin seeds are rich in phytosterols, which can help balance hormones and reduce symptoms of menopause or andropause.

4. Immune support: The zinc in pumpkin seeds strengthens the immune system, making them a great addition during cold and flu season.

Word of caution

Just because a food is healthy doesn’t mean it should be consumed in excess, and the same applies to pumpkin seeds. Dr Khamsera elaborated, “While pumpkin seeds are generally safe for most people, moderation is key. They’re calorie-dense, so stick to a serving size of about 1-2 ounces per day. If you’re on medication or have a medical condition, consult your doctor before making significant dietary changes.” Moderation is the holy grail of healthy eating.

To sum up, Pumpkin seeds are versatile and can be consumed in unique ways, from smoothies to snacks. It's an all-rounder as other than sleep, it offers a myriad of other health benefits too.

