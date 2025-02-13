Love taking naps? Research finds the best time to take some daily shut-eye; but there's a catch

Do you love taking naps? If you love taking naps in the afternoon during a hectic workday to wake up feeling relaxed, you must have wondered what is the optimum time to take some shut-eye. Well, worry not. A new research has found the answer for you. Study finds what is the best time to take a nap. (Pexels)

What is the best time to take a nap?

In a new study conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress, the best time to take a nap is 1:42 pm. The research found that most people aim to get some shut-eye for 51 minutes. Meanwhile, a quick 20-minute nap is perfect for a recharge without the dreaded sleep inertia (a temporary disorientation and decline in performance and/or mood after awakening from sleep). But anything longer than that can leave you feeling worse.

People who regularly take naps might have better social lives. (Shutterstock)

The catch

According to the study, any nap that lasts longer than an hour and 26 minutes - about 35 minutes past the ‘perfect’ length - enters the danger zone. You end up feeling groggy and disoriented instead of refreshed. Meanwhile, if your nap lasts longer than this time frame - which is you're still sleeping after an extra hour and 44 minutes. That’s no longer a nap – you’ve drifted into a full sleep session.

More findings from the study:

According to the study, people who regularly take naps might have better social lives. It found that 48% of self-described nappers had a thriving social life, compared to 34% of non-nappers. Additionally, 50% of nappers reported satisfaction in their love lives compared to 39% of non-nappers.

As for success, 39% of nappers reported feeling successful as compared to 32% of non-nappers.

Benefits of nap time

55% of people in the study said they felt more productive right after waking up from a nap. However, those who were surveyed for the study only felt well-rested for about half of an average week, suggesting that many might be using naps to make up for poor nighttime sleep.