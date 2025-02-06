Tired and sleepy but still craving one more episode? Expert reveals the dark side of binge-watching temptation

Binge-watching is a popular ritual of modern entertainment. Despite exhausted eyes and persistent yawns, the allure of the ‘next episode’ button is irresistible. When one slips down the rabbit hole of binge-watching, the world narrows to just the screen in front of you, losing track of time. The all-consuming screen captivates so much that, sometimes, you don’t even realize when dawn breaks and that quick one episode before bed has turned you into an all-nighter, with your body desperately begging for rest all along. People often binge-watch for very long periods.(Shutterstock)

At some point, everyone has fallen prey to the allure of ‘next episode.’ So, let's dive into the psychology behind this extreme watching habit, and explore whether the temptation of the next episode if at all mimics the pull of addiction for a short duration.

In an interview with HT, Dr Rajiv Mehta, Vice-Chairperson of Psychiatry, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, shared a detailed breakdown on this phenomenon of one more episode’s addictive pull and how it can be harmful.

Why do people binge-watch

People binge watch with all their will force, overriding their physical need for rest.(Shutterstock)

First, let's understand why binge-watching is almost unstoppable, even when people clearly need rest. What is it about the allure of the screen that makes it so hard to stop, despite the fatigue? Let’s decode this magnetic pull that keeps droopy eyes glued to the screens.

Dr Rajiv Mehta explained the concept of binge-watching first and why this started in the first place. He said, “Binge-watching is like binge eating meaning that the pause or stop button doesn’t work while watching a series or movies. This phenomenon started with easy availability of shows on OTT platforms. It may be called as ‘just few more minutes of screen’ or ‘one more episode’”

Now it is important to understand what puts the viewers in such a hypnotic trance when bingewatching. Despite promising that this is the last episode, you click on the next episode quicker than the credit roll finishes. Staying hooked on the series depends on various factors that drive people to surrender to binge.

Dr Mehta elaborated, “Binge-watching can be equated to just one more drink. It provides a continuous stream of dopamine, making you feel good and reinforcing the behaviour. The shows are made in such a way that they end in some curious state and the viewer doesn’t wish to wait further to solve that puzzle especially when the next episode is easily available which eventually compels for further viewing. For a few binge-watching is a method to escape from stress, boredom, unwanted emotions or forget about problems. Sometimes one watches because of peer pressure and for social validation.”

Dark side of binge-watching

Extreme exhaustion next day at work may be common.(Shutterstock)

This beguiling habit of binge-watching, often celebrated with sarcastic memes on social media, has a darker side. Dr. Rajiv Mehta emphasized that it can be likened to a short-term addiction, one that hampers personal, social, and occupational life. It also comes with numerous health demerits. He mentioned how too much binge-watching paves the way for a sedentary lifestyle.

Dr Mehta listed out all the negative consequences. He said, “The harm depends on the duration, frequency and intensity of binge-watching. It can have serious health, relationship and professional impacts. Staying up late can your sleep patterns with further consequences like fatigue, impaired cognitive function, mood disturbances, accidents and poor job performance."

He further explained how binge-watching takes up most of the time and one can't dedicate to health-friendly activities like exercising or sleeping on time. Dr Mehta shared how it may cause obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and joint pains.

Furthermore, this habit won't just hurt health, but also social life, and even be life-threatening if binge-watching takes an extreme turn. He said, "In the social sphere, it may lead to family disruptions and social isolation. Mental health problems like depression and anxiety are both a cause and consequence of binge-watching. And in few forceful stopping of binge-watching can lead to homicidal or suicidal behaviour.”

So, to sum it up, on the surface binge-watching looks cool; finishing an entire series in one sitting, but it's not good for your health. Binge-watching may seem like a one-time indulgence for your favourite show with your constant monologue of justifying that it is indeed the last time. But you know it too that you're lying to yourself and before you realise it, you again binge-watch something else- maybe a new overhyped series or your comfort show for the fifth time again.

Until and unless you develop a healthy relationship with screens, it's easy to fall back into the old patterns of binge-watching and wrecking havoc on your health.

