Sitting is the new smoking: Sitting for too long could be behind 19 diseases; know easy lifestyle tweaks to avoid risk

In the pursuit of healthier lifestyles, one groundbreaking study from the University of Iowa highlighted the powerful connection between physical activity and overall well-being. Using an innovative yet straightforward approach, researchers shed light on how even small lifestyle changes can make a big difference.

Is your couch holding you back? The hidden costs of a sedentary lifestyle

Physical inactivity ranks as a significant risk factor for several leading causes of death where diseases like CVD, cancer and diabetes are frequently linked to sedentary habits. Despite a wealth of evidence emphasising the health benefits of regular physical activity—including prevention and management of more than 25 chronic conditions—most healthcare settings fail to prioritise screening for inactivity. This oversight often leads to missed opportunities for early intervention, exacerbating the health risks associated with a sedentary lifestyle.

Exercise is medicine: A new approach to health care

Recognising the urgency of this issue, the American College of Sports Medicine introduced the “Exercise is Medicine” initiative in 2007 with the goal of positioning physical activity as a vital sign, much like heart rate or blood pressure, that healthcare providers assess at every visit. By identifying insufficiently active patients, health providers could prescribe tailored exercise regimens or refer individuals to community programs designed to foster regular physical activity.

This movement aligned with recommendations from the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), which advocates for behavioural counselling interventions to improve physical activity among adults at risk of CVD. Yet, these guidelines remained underutilised in primary care, leaving a significant gap in addressing inactivity-related health challenges.

The case for screening: A vital sign for physical activity

The study focused on the Exercise Vital Sign (EVS) survey, a quick two-question assessment administered during annual wellness visits. Patients at the University of Iowa Health Care Medical Center completed the survey via tablet, which was seamlessly integrated into their regular check-ups.

What made this study unique was its comprehensive scope, as researchers analysed electronic medical records alongside the EVS responses, examining everything from basic demographics to health markers like blood pressure and cholesterol. They also compared data from 365 days before and after each patient’s initial EVS screening, creating a holistic two-year view of health outcomes.

To ensure their strong findings, the team included data from over 33,000 patients who hadn’t taken the EVS survey, as it helped determine whether the screened group represented the larger patient population accurately.

Key findings

A study analysing the health records of over 40,000 patients revealed striking trends -

Patients categorised as active had significantly healthier cardiovascular profiles, including lower diastolic blood pressure, cholesterol levels and HbA1c (a marker for blood sugar control). In simpler words, patients who reported 150 or more minutes of weekly exercise had significantly better health markers than their less active counterparts.

Inactive patients were at higher risk for up to 19 chronic conditions, ranging from obesity to depression and cardiovascular complications.

Active individuals showed lower rates of comorbidities, highlighting the protective effects of regular physical activity.

Active individuals averaged 1.17 chronic conditions, compared to 2.16 for inactive patients.

Improved cardiovascular health: Lower diastolic blood pressure, healthier cholesterol levels (particularly HDL) and better blood sugar control were common among active patients.

Lower rates of chronic illness: Patients who participated in the EVS screening had lower rates of obesity (15% vs. 18%), depression (17% vs. 19%) and hypertension (22% vs. 28%) than unscreened individuals.

These findings underscore the profound impact regular exercise can have on managing and preventing chronic conditions.

Limitations to consider

While the study offers valuable insights, it also has certain limitations -

The EVS survey relied on self-reported data, which can sometimes be skewed by patients’ desire to present themselves in a positive light.

The study population tended to be younger and healthier than average, which could limit the applicability of the findings to broader demographics.

Moreover, the research was conducted within a single Midwestern healthcare system and the results might differ in other regions or healthcare settings, highlighting the need for further studies to validate these findings.

What this means for you

The simplicity and effectiveness of the EVS survey suggest that routine physical activity screenings could become a staple in medical practice. Imagine visiting your doctor and receiving a quick assessment that flags potential risks based on your activity level—allowing for early interventions before chronic conditions take hold.

This approach could be particularly beneficial in speciality clinics addressing cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes or cancer, as by identifying inactive patients early, healthcare providers can recommend timely and targeted interventions. Interestingly, the study also revealed that most insurance plans cover exercise counselling, making broader screening programs both practical and financially viable.

This research, published in the CDC’s journal Preventing Chronic Disease, emphasised the importance of integrating simple tools like the EVS survey into routine care. Funded by the UI Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital, the study reflected a collaborative effort across multiple departments at the University of Iowa.

Physical activity isn’t just about hitting the gym; it is a cornerstone of overall health where from brisk walks to dancing in your living room, every bit of movement contributes to a healthier you. As the healthcare community continues to emphasise the importance of exercise, let’s make a collective effort to move more and sit less—because sometimes, the best medicine is simply getting up and moving so, the next time you’re at your annual check-up, don’t be surprised if your doctor asks about your weekly exercise habits. It is more than a question—it is a potential game-changer for your health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.