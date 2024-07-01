'Mean World Syndrome’: Bingeing true crime shows can harm your mental health

The thrill of sitting at the edge of your seat is addictive, but the subsequent chill creeping down your spine isn’t worth it. Binge-watching true crime is all-consuming, even addictive; these shows dissect the darker side of human behaviour, retelling the most traumatizing crimes in a dramatised format for public consumption. True crime shows like House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths can emotionally affect you.

They create an immersive experience so real that it feels like you’re experiencing the crime firsthand. The allure of unraveling mysteries and decoding the killer's twisted psychology keeps you wanting more. Most importantly, the unnerving reality captures even more attention. Despite knowing the potential harm, you can’t stop watching. As you binge on true crime documentaries, pondering the dark side of humanity, it may be doing you more harm than you previously imagined. The non-fictional retelling of human crimes, often dramatised for media, systematically rewires your perception of the world. Your worldview becomes inherently 'scary,' with shadows of danger lurking in every corner.

What is Mean World Syndrome?

Mean World Syndrome, a cognitive bias as proposed by George Gerbner, encompasses the after-effects of overconsumption of violence-heavy media. It builds a false perception of the world being more dangerous than it actually is, exponentially increasing pessimism and eroding trustworthiness. With perceived ubiquitous threats, individuals with this syndrome are tense and anxious. Being on guard all the time is fatiguing and can be mentally and physically draining. It is further reinforced when you encounter negative experiences, personally or through word-of-mouth, which can be as harmless as someone scraping their knees by slipping on a banana. True crime’s non-fictional nature contributes to a reservoir of triggering information that you draw from daily. Overstimulated with paranoia and in a heightened state of alertness, day-to-day activities are hindered. Your focus grows wearier, hands clammy, and you find yourself constantly looking over your shoulder.

Does 'Mean World Syndrome' sound familiar? After watching 'that one' show, were your eyes wide open as you eyed the double-bolted bedroom door? If so, and you still can't give up on your love for true crime shows, here’s how you can keep your sanity intact without sacrificing your favourite binge-worthy genre.

ALSO READ: The bug cartel: How insects are helping solve true crimes

Moderate your consumption

Everything needs to be consumed in moderation before it turns overwhelming. True crime offers morbid entertainment, and persistently binging can take a toll. Take breaks in between and view light-hearted content to let the negative information settle down. Monitor your consumption pattern and set boundaries to ground yourself. The content can be sickening, which makes ‘breaks’ all the more essential for your mental well-being. Maybe, setting fixed intervals of viewing the true-crime shows will help regulate your emotions better.

ALSO READ: From Legally Blonde to The Goonies: 7 feel-good movies to watch when you're feeling low

Check your triggers

After encountering certain traumatic situations, any stimuli that remind the harrowing moments can provoke anxiety. Look for those triggers, and try to limit true-crime content with those specific triggers. If you suffer from eating disorders or bullying, chances are that if you watch content with these triggers, you are more likely to be upset. So be cautious and be aware.

Your daily dose of reality check

True crime solely focuses on the negativity of humans, depicting extreme cases. To prevent your worldview from tilting towards a cynical outlook, counterbalance it with positive news that celebrates human achievements. If you check the crime rates near your place, the daily probability is probably not as high as you consider it to be. In a true crime show, the entire world is zeroed in on one terrifying crime. You need to look at the bigger picture because the media will always give you just one fragment of the whole picture.

Uncovering the media spectacle

To gain high viewership, crime retellings are dramatized with blaring sounds and music effects. They are embellished to entertain you. You need to keep your eyes open and remain unaffected by the sensationalized tragedies. Part of the addiction stems from the spectacle they create around the crimes.

Discuss with friends and family

Sharing your experience with someone can be cathartic, providing an outlet to vent any negative emotions that developed after your viewing. It helps purge your anxiety and allows you to cope better. When you discuss, you hear different perspectives, which assists you in processing the content better and in a healthier way. This reduces the chance of dwelling on it, preventing a negative distortion of your worldview.

So keep your wits about you as you don the Sherlock hat when you settle for your next true-crime binge.

ALSO READ: Top 10 crime shows to watch on Netflix right now!