Top 10 crime shows to watch on Netflix right now!

If you enjoy watching crime shows or trying to solve mysteries, Netflix has a great list for you. They have both fiction and real crime shows. Wondering where to start? Check out our top recommendations! Top 10 crime shows to watch on Netflix.

Unsolved Mysteries

This reboot of an eighties classic is a must-watch. The series explores many different unsolved cases, and the examination of new evidence and interviews shed new light on each crime committed.

Fear City New York vs The Mafia

This investigative series looks at the harrowing and shocking realities behind five families who ruled New York in the 1970s and 80s until federal agents stepped in to bring them down.

Fear City New York vs The Mafia Netflix poster

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

This documentary delves into the immediate aftermath of the case, exploring the movements of the Portuguese police and more.

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann Netflix poster

The Business of Drugs

A former CIA analyst investigates the economics and intricacies of six illicit substances to understand the impact they have on the globe in terms of crime, health, and power.

Business of Drugs Netflix poster

The Sinner

This crime thriller stars Bill Pullman as police detective Harry Ambrose, who investigates a new story each season. The third season is currently available on Netflix.

Sinner Netflix poster

Sherlock

This British crime drama, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, is a must-watch for fans of the detective genre. All four seasons are available on Netflix.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

This true crime series tells the story of eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez, who was brutally murdered by his mother and her partner in 2013. The series examines how the social services failed to act despite the warning signs that he was in a dangerous situation.

Sherlock Netflix poster

Gabriel Fernandez was brutally killed by his parents

Unbelievable

This drama series is based on the true story of Marie Adler, who was accused of lying about being sexually assaulted. The series stars Toni Collette and Merritt Wever.

Unbelievable Netflix poster

Safe

This gripping series stars Michael C. Hall as a widowed surgeon desperate to find his daughter after she goes missing. As time goes on, dark and previously unknown secrets begin unearthing.

Safe Netflix poster

Who killed Malcom X?

This documentary series explores the mystery surrounding the assassination of Civil Rights Activist Malcom X in 1965.

Who killed Malcolm X? Netflix poster

I hope you enjoy these crime shows!