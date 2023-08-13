Best TV Performances of 2023 (So Far)

The 2023 TV season has been full of great performances, from returning favorites to breakout stars. Here are a few of our picks for the best TV performances of the year so far: Captivating Performances: TV's Finest Stars Shine in 2023's Standout Shows.

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sarah Goldberg in Barry

Goldberg has always been great as Sally Reed on Barry, but she really shines in the show's fourth season. She gives a nuanced performance that captures Sally's vulnerability, ambition, and insecurity.

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis in The Bear

Curtis delivers a scene-stealing performance as Donna Berzatto, the matriarch of a family-owned Italian restaurant. She's funny, heartbreaking, and always watchable.

Steven Yeun, Beef

Steven Yeun in Beef

Yeun is excellent as Danny Cho, a man who is trying to come to terms with his past mistakes. He gives a raw and emotional performance that is both funny and heartbreaking.

David Tennant, Good Omens

David Tennant in Good Omens

Tennant is always great as Crowley, the demon who is trying to save the world. In the show's second season, he gives a particularly moving performance as Crowley comes to terms with his own mortality.

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Ramsey in The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey is a breakout star as Ellie, a young woman who is trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. She gives a powerful performance that is both vulnerable and strong.

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Damson Idris in Snowfall

Idris gives a powerful performance as Franklin Saint, a drug dealer who is trying to make it in the world. He brings a lot of depth to the role, and his performance is one of the reasons why Snowfall is such a great show.

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Bridget Everett in Somebody Somewhere

Everett is hilarious and heartwarming as Sam Fox, a woman who is trying to find her place in the world. She gives a performance that is both funny and moving, and she is a joy to watch.

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Jessica Williams in Shrinking

Williams is great as Gaby Howard, a therapist who is trying to help her patients through their own personal struggles. She gives a warm and compassionate performance that is both funny and heartwarming.

Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Celia Rose Gooding in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Strange New Worlds. Gooding is a great addition to the Star Trek universe as Nyota Uhura. She gives a confident and charismatic performance that is both exciting and inspiring.

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Kieran Culkin in Succession

Culkin gives a tour-de-force performance as Roman Roy, the youngest son of a dysfunctional family. He is hilarious, heartbreaking, and always unpredictable.

These are just a few of the great TV performances of 2023 (so far). Be sure to check out these shows and see for yourself why these actors are getting so much praise.

