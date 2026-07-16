Exclusive| World Emoji Day 2026: Emoji-nally yours with Adah Sharma

If your life right now could only be described using three emojis, which ones would you choose and why? Adah Sharma

Parrot: Because I spend an unreasonable amount of time talking to birds, animals, and they're still better listeners than most humans. :joy:

Woman in lotus position: One minute I'm chanting Vishnu Sahasranamam, the next minute I'm hanging upside down doing something that probably isn't yoga but looks convincing.

Coconut: Hard to crack, occasionally full of surprises

Is there one emoji you use so much that your friends immediately know it's you?

I use lizard emoji so often that my friends don't even question it anymore. Normally people text good morning. I send a lizard and disappear. It's less of an emoji and more of a legally recognised signature at this point.

What's the last emoji you sent today? And to whom?

Sent the onion emoji with a crying face to my mum when she asked me if I had eaten dinner. I don't eat onions and I specifically told the chef at shoot but he put onions and said the real taste of the sambhar won't come through without it. So I didn't eat dinner yet . With all the starvation I'll need a 6 pack emoji soon.

Is there an emoji you absolutely refuse to use? And why

I refuse to use thumbs up, it's so cold, curt, corporate. So if I use it on you you should know I'm verrry very annoyed

Have you ever accidentally sent the wrong emoji and instantly regretted it?

Kiss emoji, the most dangerous emoji ever. Not because of what it means but because it's always sitting exactly where my clumsy thumb decides to land. One accidental tap and suddenly you're explaining your entire emotional history to your 76 year old chartered accountant who has never even smiled at me in her life.

If someone looked at your most-used emojis, what would they assume about your personality and would they be right?

I keep using different emojis because I feel bad for the ones nobody ever picks. I scroll way down to the weird, forgotten emojis, use them and half the time I don't even know what they mean. They just deserve a chance.

Which new emoji do you wish existed but still hasn't been created?

A ‘my thumb sent the wrong emoji’ emoji. Or a ‘foot in the mouth emoji’



