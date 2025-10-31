Adah Sharma ups the Halloween vibe: Scaring people is my cardio

Adah Sharma made her debut with the supernatural horror film 1920, so scares and spooks aren't alien to her. This Halloween, we got the actor to open up on the costumes, candy and chaos. Adah Sharma

Ask her about it and she says, "Halloween and me go way back, more than sau saal pehle, 1920 - 2025. For me it isn't a day, it's a lifestyle. Halloween is the one day of the year that everyone catches up to my vibe. Scaring people is my cardio. It's the best expression of fear to learn for an actor. I use this as an excuse and scare people all the time. I've seen a mannequin in a mall turn his head and speak. He told me cockroaches will take over the world soon.No one believes me when I say this. But it's true and I was very freaked out."

When asked if she had to design a Bollywood-style Halloween party, what would the theme be she quips, "It would have all us actors come without any makeup. Not in the 'no makeup look'. Actually bare faced and everyone has to style themselves."

Moving on to spooky or unexplainable real-life experiences on set the actor recalls with a laugh, "I work in Bollywood and I'm lucky to experience spooky unexplainable things on set daily . Most spooky experience was my role mysteriously chopped off in a film. No disclaimer, no warning . I tried to pacify myself saying maybe I was hauntingly good. But it wasn't even a ghost film ! They made me temporarily invisible. Taking ghosting to the next level"

If Adah had to recreate her own iconic Horror movie she has the plot ready, Devdas with a massive twist. "I would play possessed Paro from Devdas. She would befriend Chandramukhi and the two of them would make all the alcohol in the world disappear. Devdas and all the other drunk men would be held accountable for their actions and the two of them would turn into invisible witches and travel the world."

When asked about her favourite horror-fic moment from the movies and her choice is equally offbeat. She says, "The staircase scene from Hum aapke Hai Koun! I'm still traumatized when I see my aunts walking down steps wearing a saree. I'm always like 'be careful.' It's a movie that has scarred me and I get nightmares about different dear ones wearing sarees falling down the stairs."

Moving on to the present and ask her what she is filming for currently and it comes as no surprise, she is shooting for her next horror film in Mumbai. "I believe after release, this character would be a lot of peoples favourite Halloween costume and look to do," she says with a smile.

Pumpkin Panic: Rapid fire with Adah

Pumpkin spice or dark chocolate?

I really don't like dark chocolate. I can't believe someone invented chocolate that is kadvaaa (bitter) chocolate is meant to be sickeningly sweet and mess with your sugar levels

What’s your go-to Halloween candy or treat?

Maybe those extra sweet jelly eyeballs. If I'm allowed to be creative then ghost shaped idlis would be at my party!

Trick or treat?

Both! I’ll give you a treat, then play a trick so you regret ever asking!

Horror movies alone or with friends?

We are never alone. There are always spirits around us.

If Halloween had to be celebrated Bollywood-style, what song would be played in the background?

Shake it like Shammi from Hasee toh Phasee with all the witches and zombies shaking it like Shammi or Akhiyaan milaavanga from Commando.

How would Adah Sharma decorate her haunted house?

Like it is right now. Empty with no furniture. Lots of space for all the bhoot- preyt to chill with me.