Celina Jaitly opens up about trauma amid divorce from Peter Haag, being away from 3 kids: ‘Broke me, stole parts of me’

Actor Celina Jaitly has been through an ordeal in her personal life lately. Amidst her divorce and alleged domestic abuse case against her husband, Peter Haag, separation from her three children, and her brother being detained in the UAE, she has been vocal about it on her social media. In a recent post, she wrote about how her trauma didn’t shape her strength. Celina Jaitly is in the midst of a contentious divorce with Peter Haag.

Celina Jaitly missing her kids Celina posted an old video of her playing with her children. The text on it reads: “I never thought broken pieces could be shattered until I saw my heart. Miss you my 3 sons .. I wait for divine intervention to have you 3 back again in my life!”

In her caption, the actor described everything she has been through, writing, “The strongest people are usually the ones who are still breaking. People call me strong. But pain & trauma did not make me strong. They broke me, over & over again, until I had no choice but to learn how to heal myself. Then, just when I think I have found my footing, the wound begins to bleed again.”

“The memories come flooding back. The heart aches until it feels as though it will break all over again. So I pause. I step away from the noise. I gently dissociate from the pain, not to escape it, but to survive it. I gather the scattered pieces of myself, breathe through the storm, & begin healing once more,” further wrote Celina.