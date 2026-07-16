The Odyssey advance booking predicts Christopher Nolan film beating Oppenheimer opening; tickets go up to ₹3400
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and others, is releasing in theatres on July 17.
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, the first film to be shot entirely in IMAX, has received rave reviews from critics who saw it at its world premieres. The adaptation of Homer’s Greek epic is now projected to have a bigger opening than his previous film, Oppenheimer, in India. The director, Matt Damon and Tom Holland’s India visit might just have paid off. (Also Read: The Odyssey review: This breathtaking horror is Christopher Nolan's magnum opus; Robert Pattinson redefines villainy)
Tickets for The Odyssey go up to ₹3400
Tickets for The Odyssey went on sale in India on June 8, way before its July 17 release date. The ticket prices and number of shows it boasts of are no different from those of any big-ticket Indian film featuring major stars. Tickets for the film currently range from ₹150 to ₹3400 in India, and they are selling out fast.
At INOX Megaplex in Pune, tickets cost ₹3400 for the recliner seats. PVR ICON, Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel, Mumbai, is selling recliner seats at ₹3100 a buck, while at PVR IMAX with Laser, Priya in Delhi-NCR, the tickets go for ₹2500. At the Cinepolis Nexus Shantiniketan in Bengaluru, a ticket costs ₹1950, while at INOX South City Mall, a ticket costs ₹1240. Shows start around 8:20 AM, with the final late-night show running until 11:55 PM.
Bigger opening than Oppenheimer predicted
Oppenheimer earned ₹131.73 crore net in India in 2023, with a net opening of ₹14.50 crore on day 1. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹17.25 crore in its opening weekend. Ashish Mishra of Cinepolis India, exhibitor Vishek Chauhan and distributor-exhibitor Akshay Rathi told PTI that they predict an opening for The Odyssey at ₹20 crore, with weekend earnings going up to ₹60-75 crore.
Trade expert Girish Wankhede told the news agency, “The buzz is far stronger for The Odyssey across metros and tier 2 and 3 cities as well because it's a huge film. It is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The opening day collection should be over ₹15-18 crore, and over the weekend it should do over ₹50 crore across languages in India.”
About The Odyssey
Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca. It chronicles his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Anne Hathaway portrays his wife, Penelope. Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron also star in the film. The film has received rave reviews from critics worldwide and is poised for a stellar opening.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More