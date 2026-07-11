Inside Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon's chai break before The Odyssey Mumbai premiere. See pics
Before the premiere of The Odyssey in India, the film's team took a break desi style. Take a look.
The Indian premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey was held in Mumbai on Saturday. The filmmaker was joined by Tom Holland and Matt Damon for the film’s special screening. But before they headed there, the team took a quick break, desi-style. Take a look.
Team The Odyssey’s chai break
Universal Pictures India posted pictures of Nolan, Holland and Damon from before the premiere of The Odyssey in India. Turns out the trio made a quick pit stop at a cafe to indulge in some chai. “Quick tea stop before The Odyssey Mumbai Premiere. A Big night awaits, but chai comes first! #OdysseyMumbaiPremiere,” they wrote, posting the pictures. The pictures show the filmmaker and actors sipping some desi chai accompanied by bun maska and a few desserts to make their day sweeter. Others in the cafe could also be seen clicking pictures.
“Before the red carpet, comes the chai break,” joked one X user reacting to the picture. “Stawp they look so cute,” wrote another. “Tom having tea reminded me of Spiderman India Pavitr Prabhakar having tea with his aunt maya ( may) in Spiderman: Across the spiderverse,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “GOAT blessed the City.” Some wondered why Robert Pattinson didn’t accompany them to India.
Christopher Nolan about Indian premiere
The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, will be released in theatres on July 17. Nolan spoke about how he wanted an Indian premiere for Tenet, saying, “We actually intended to come with Tenet originally, because we filmed here in Mumbai, and then because of the pandemic, we weren't able to. And so finally we're actually able to (do so with The Odyssey). It's a thrill. We wanted to do this for a year.”
“There really was a sense that this movie is a love letter to cinema, and therefore to our audiences. I think feeling that pressure on a daily basis was really exciting, and in some circumstances, pressure is a privilege,” said Holland during the premiere, adding, “You'll get to feel the heartache that Matt portrays so well. You'll get to feel the longing of Anne Hathaway's Penelope... People will watch this movie and feel a sense of connection to Chris' work and our work that feels really unique and profound.”
The Odyssey received rave reviews from the audience after its Indian premiere. It remains to be seen how it fares upon its release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More