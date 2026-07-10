Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan arrive in Mumbai for India premiere of The Odyssey. Watch

Paparazzi videos show Tom Holland arriving at Mumbai's airport before heading to the Taj Mahal Palace hotel. After reaching the venue, the actor turned around and waved at the paparazzi waiting outside.

The Odyssey will be the first-ever Christopher Nolan film to premiere in India. As part of the film's global promotional tour, the Oscar-winning director has landed in Mumbai and was spotted entering the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Actor and Hollywood star Tom Holland was also seen arriving at the hotel.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan was also spotted arriving at the Taj Mahal Palace. He was accompanied by his wife and producer, Emma Thomas. It is also reported that the film's lead star, Matt Damon, will soon join Nolan and Tom Holland in Mumbai.

About The Odyssey's India premiere The Odyssey has been filmed across multiple countries using newly developed IMAX technology. It is the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The India premiere of The Odyssey will take place on July 10 and 11 in Mumbai, days before the film's global theatrical release on July 17. Nolan and the cast are expected to participate in promotional activities for the film and interact with the media.

When it comes to advance ticket sales, the film has already sold out in key locations across Indian cities. IMAX ticket bookings for The Odyssey opened nearly a month before its release, and premium tickets in cities like Mumbai and Delhi—some priced as high as ₹3,300—have already sold out in most theatres.

Nolan on audiences' excitement for The Odyssey Earlier, Nolan spoke to AP about the hype surrounding the film. He said, “The audience tells you what it is. And that means that for us, this is an exciting moment, but a very frightening moment, because it’s real. There’s nothing to hide behind. We made this film for a theatrical audience, and it goes out in the world as that. And we’ll see what the world makes of it.”