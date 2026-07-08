Christopher Nolan defends modern English dialogue in The Odyssey as 'no-brainer' but knows 'it might bite me on the a**'

When the trailer of The Odyssey was released earlier this year, many were surprised to see Tom Holland's Telemachus saying, “My dad is coming home”, or Robert Pattinson chiding him with, “You're pining for a daddy you never knew.” However, director Christopher Nolan defends this choice of language, saying he wanted an "earthy narrative". Robert Pattinson plays Antonius in The Odyssey.

Christopher Nolan explains the use of modern words in The Odyssey In his ambitious adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, Nolan took many creative decisions that sparked a debate online. The director, however, expected it. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Nolan explained the choice of modern English in The Odyssey, saying he wanted to use “language that has emotional, not intellectual meaning to people.”

The Odyssey, written by Homer almost three thousand years ago, is a fantasy epic set in ancient Greece. Traditionally, adaptations of Homer's works have used either classical English or era-neutral language. Describing the choice as a ‘no-brainer’, Nolan did admit that it may backfire on him. “I was maybe being naive, it might bite me on the a**, but I wanted an earthy narrative. To me, it was a no-brainer,” he said.

Homer's epic describes the events after the Trojan War and the 20-year journey it took for battle-weary Odysseus (Matt Damon) to return to his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and his son, Telemachus (Holland). His home, meanwhile, is besieged by suitors demanding that Penelope marry one of them. Pattinson plays Antonius, one such suitor.

All about The Odyssey The Odyssey is Nolan's most ambitious film till date, with reports saying it has been mounted on a massive $250 million budget. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the legendary king of Ithaca, along with a large ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita N'yongo.

The film is projected to have the biggest opening of any live-action film in 2026. Most estimates put the film's projected North American opening at $100-120 million and worldwide at up to $250 million.

The Odyssey opens in theatres on July 17 from Universal Pictures. It releases in India on July 16. Prior to its release, Nolan is slated to visit Mumbai for a grand premiere, along with Matt Damon and Tom Holland. The Mumbai premiere of The Odyssey, the first for a Nolan film in India, will take place on July 11.