Christopher Nolan jokes about The Odyssey and Spider-Man releasing back-to-back: ‘If you see only one Tom Holland film…’

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan brought plenty of excitement to Mumbai as he premiered his much-awaited film The Odyssey, but it was an unexpected joke about Tom Holland that became one of the biggest highlights of the Saturday morning. Speaking to the media, the Oscar-winning filmmaker mixed heartfelt words with his signature dry humour, drawing loud laughs as he playfully addressed Tom Holland's rare box office face-off with himself. Christopher Nolan's joke about Tom Holland's back-to-back releases The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day leaves Mumbai audience in splits.

Christopher Nolan jokes about Tom Holland’s two summer releases During the press conference in Mumbai on Saturday, Christopher Nolan spoke about the power of cinema to connect people across cultures and why he was thrilled to bring The Odyssey to Indian audiences.

Calling the film a story built around timeless themes that can “bring us together”, the director reflected on how special it was to travel and share the film with audiences around the world. He added that it was wonderful to come to Mumbai, almost saying "far from home," a cheeky nod to Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home that immediately got the audience laughing.

He said, “I just like to think that films are a universal language. It's one of the reasons. One of the things I most enjoy about working on large-scale films is you get to take them around the world and you get to connect with different cultures all across the world. And I think when films really connect, when they have universal themes and sort of timeless themes, as I hope that that The Odyssey does. It's wonderful how it kind of brings us together, and for us to go on the road and travel and come here, you know. .”

Christopher then delivered the evening's biggest laugh, saying, “So I was about to say far from home. I didn't want say. l was Just gonna say far from home…If you see only one Tom Holland film this summer…” The joke referred to Holland starring in both The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with the superhero film arriving in Indian theatres just two weeks later on July 30.