Christopher Nolan brings The Odyssey to India, says Indian audiences are some of the most knowledgeable in the world

Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan is in India for the premiere of his latest film The Odyssey. He was joined by cast members Tom Holland and Matt Damon, at the official premiere in Mumbai on Friday. The director addressed the media gathered at the premiere and thanked them, while also asking if they liked the film. Christopher Nolan presented his film, The Odyssey, in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (AP Photo/Jordan Strauss)

What Nolan said at the India premiere Speaking at the premiere, after the screening of The Odyssey, Nolan said, “I am coming to Mumbai again! This is not the first time I am here in Mumbai. But it is the first time that we get the chance to launch a film here. So you are among the first audiences in the world to see this film!” Tom and Matt stood beside him.

He then asked, “By the way, did you like the film?” The audience erupted in loud cheers in response. He smiled and went on to add, “Who is better? Matt or Tom?” The two actors smiled at the cheeky question as many cheered on.

Nolan went on to say, “They are both fantastic. Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us. It is always a thrill to be in India. I have had the pleasure of filming her twice, once in Jodhpur and once in Mumbai. Everytime, we come here its very, very special. For many years, I have wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with the Indian audiences, who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. So it is such a thrill to be here.”

About The Odyssey The Odyssey has been filmed across multiple countries using newly developed IMAX technology. It is the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The India premiere of The Odyssey will take place on July 10 and 11 in Mumbai, days before the film's global theatrical release on July 17.

This is Nolan's first film after winning the Best Director Oscar for Oppenheimer. That film starred Cillian Murphy in the lead as Father of the Atom Bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer.

The Odyssey is Homer’s epic poem chronicling Odysseus’s perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Battling monsters, temptation and fate, he relies on wit and endurance. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, and chronicles his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope. It stars Tom in the role of Telemachus, the son of Odysseus.